Jets’ Scott Arniel & New Coaching Staff Taking Team to Historic Heights

Following Rick Bowness’ retirement at the end of last season, Scott Arniel was hired as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, along with two new assistant coaches: Dean Chynoweth and Davis Payne. The Jets are off to a historic start, and since most of the roster is the same as last season, it’s evident the new staff has had a major impact. Here’s a look at the three new members of the Jets’ coaching staff.

Arniel’s Leadership Brings the Jets to the Top of the NHL

Many fans were skeptical about Arniel taking over from Bowness this season, but it’s paid off so far. The Jets are at the top of the NHL standings. After a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames, Arniel officially became the first NHL head coach to begin his new tenure with an eight-game winning streak. In fact, his leadership has made him an early favourite for the Jack Adams Award.

Scott Arniel, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Arniel is focused on three things: discipline, flexibility, and team relations. At a press conference in New York, he said, “We know what our structure is, and if we continue to lead with that first, that usually helps us have success.” The discipline up and down the lineup has created a well-balanced roster that’s firing on all cylinders, and their new flexible approach allows the team to adapt to any style of play they face. The Jets had great chemistry all through last season, and the combination of keeping the lines (almost) intact and maintaining strong player/coach relationships has certainly been one of the essential aspects of their game thus far.

Chynoweth Has Strengthened the Penalty Kill and Defence

While the Jets’ defence last season was one of the best in the league, the penalty kill left much to be desired. Last season, the penalty kill ranked 21st in the league with a 77.1% success rate. Under Chynoweth’s guidance, the penalty kill has improved to 16th in the league at a 79.2% success rate.

Related: Scott Arniel’s Keys to Success in First Season as Winnipeg Jets Head Coach

Similarly, many Jets defencemen have seen an uptick in their production. Neal Pionk already has 17 points in 19 games, a major improvement from his 33 points in 82 games last season, and he currently sits at a plus-10. Going into the season without Brenden Dillon or Nate Schmidt raised questions on how the team would keep up their strong defence, but with Chynoweth at the helm, they haven’t missed a beat.

Payne Created a League-Leading Power Play

One of the Jets’ biggest strengths during their historic run this season has been their power play. Last season, it was a major weakness and contributed to their first-round loss in the playoffs. They ranked 22nd in the league with an 18.8% success rate in 2023-24. In Davis’ short time with the team, he’s already turned that around; Winnipeg’s power play ranks first in the league at 35.7%.

Welcome to Winnipeg, Dean Chynoweth and Davis Payne! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hnNlGBOozn — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) June 17, 2024

Payne’s new strategy utilizes all the same players but involves a lot more puck movement than before. Through 19 games, Nikolaj Ehlers has three power-play goals, while he didn’t score any last season. Payne has given him a new role on special teams, and it’s clearly paying off, both for individual stats and overall success. The Jets’ offence has improved drastically, but the power play is the most noticeable. If they can maintain this level of play this season, they’ll be in good shape.

Always Room for Improvement

While the Jets look great under new leadership so far, there’s always room for improvement – in this case, that would be the team’s 5-on-5 numbers. Under Bowness, Winnipeg was one of the best teams at even strength offence, but with improved special teams units, their 5-on-5 abilities have taken a bit of a hit. If the team can start converting more at even strength, the team will be a true powerhouse and Stanley Cup contender this season.