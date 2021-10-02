Winnipeg Jets 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Winnipeg Jets 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Jets writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

3 Bold Jets Predictions for the 2021-22 Season Here are three bold predictions for a re-tooled Winnipeg Jets club with 2021-22 Stanley Cup aspirations.

Jets’ Andrew Copp Will Be a Key Offensive Weapon This Season Andrew Copp entered the NHL a defensive guru but after last season, he looks to assert himself as an offensive weapon for the Winnipeg Jets.

Jets’ Offensive Depth Poses a Good Problem for Paul Maurice The question is not if the Jets can score, the question is who fills the spots available amongst a roster loaded with talent and experience.

Jets Have Goaltending Questions Behind Hellebuyck The Jets are solid in every aspect of their roster, the only question mark lies with the backup netminder to Connor Hellebuyck.

One of the Jets’ strengths is their depth and outside of their core, the Jets have plenty of breakout candidates. Here are three for 2021-22.

Jets’ Kyle Connor Poised for Career Season in 2021-22 Kyle Connor is looking to use this season to assert himself as not only one of the best players on the Winnipeg Jets, but the NHL as a whole.

Jets’ Offseason Moves Are Enough to Fix Defensive Woes With the 2021-22 on the horizon, the Jets have addressed one major flaw in their team arsenal. A quick look at the improved blue line corp.

Jets’ 3 Best Contracts for 2021-22 Here, we’ll take a look at the Winnipeg Jets’ three best contracts going into 2021-22.

Jets’ 3 Burning Questions Heading Into 2021-22 Season Even after a successful offseason, there are still some burning questions facing the Winnipeg Jets prior to 2021-22 puck drop next month.

Jets’ 5 Untouchable Prospects With a brand new season just around the corner, it’s time to consider which Winnipeg Jets prospects are “untouchable.”

Jets Get Low Risk and High Potential In Svechnikov Signing The Jets’ organization’s Evgeny Svechnikov signing is a low-risk deal for the organization that has the potential to work out well.

Jets Are Stanley Cup Contenders, But Unanswered Questions Remain The Winnipeg Jets’ Stanley Cup window is open after a strong offseason, but questions remain on whether they can pass through it to glory.

Jets’ Prospect Rankings: Top 25 for 2021-22 Since the Jets made their triumphant return to the NHL, they have built themselves a modest prospect pool that only continues to get stronger.

Jets Taking Big Risk with Comrie As Backup Committing to Eric Comrie as Connor Hellebuyck’s backup is a big goaltending gamble for the Winnipeg Jets.