Justin Schultz Signs 1-Year Deal With HC Lugano

Justin Schultz has signed a one-year deal in Switzerland with HC Lugano of the National League (NL), the team announced Wednesday (Oct. 23) morning. Schultz, who is 34 years old, was an unrestricted free agent who never ended up signing with an NHL team this offseason and will now take his talent overseas after 12 seasons split between the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, and most recently, the Seattle Kraken.

Schultz started his career with the Oilers in the 2012-13 season after a strong campaign with the University of Wisconsin in the 2011-12 season where he scored 16 goals and added 28 assists for 44 points through 37 games. He signed with the Oilers as a free agent, putting up eight goals and 19 assists for 27 points through 48 games in his rookie season. Through 745 career games in the NHL, he scored 71 goals and added 253 assists for 324 points which comes out to a 0.43 points-per-game average.

Schultz joins a team in Lugano with several former NHL players, including his former Oilers teammate Mark Arcobello. With a short-term, one-year deal, this contract leaves the door open for an NHL return next season.

