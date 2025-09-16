Key Takeaways From the Canadiens’ Annual Golf Tournament

The Montreal Canadiens held their annual golf tournament on Sept. 15, marking the unofficial start of the 2025-26 season. More than just a friendly round on the greens, the event offered a first glimpse at the mindset of management, players, and staff as training camp approaches. While optimism was in the air, the tone was measured, with the organization balancing higher expectations against the reality of a still-progressing rebuild.

Management Keeps a Cautious Tone

If there was one consistent message from Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes, it was that the Canadiens see themselves as improved, but are not ready to declare themselves as a playoff contender. Gorton in particular emphasized that not making the postseason would not be considered a failure, an unusual but telling statement for a team that made the playoffs last year. Instead, he placed the emphasis on the process: the team wants to see progress, maturity, and a higher baseline level of play.

Hughes explained that while Montreal expects to push harder this season, the focus is on narrowing the gap in performance from night to night. They want their lows to be higher, referencing last season’s tendency to follow strong stretches with prolonged losing skids that derailed momentum.



Hughes also pointed out that he believes the team is still building. The idea behind that is that management does not feel like this is the end product. The team still wants to improve, and the Canadiens will be younger this season than in 2024-25. He framed the upcoming campaign as another step forward in a process designed to create long-term sustainability, not short-term fixes.

What stood out most was the balancing act in their words. On the one hand, there was acknowledgment that this is not the same Canadiens team from three years ago. The roster is deeper, the young core has taken steps forward, and the organization believes it has more internal competition than at any point since Hughes and Gorton took over. On the other hand, management is trying to keep expectations realistic. Success in 2025-26 will not be defined solely by whether Montreal sneaks into the playoffs, but by whether the team demonstrates growth, consistency, and an ability to compete with the best on a regular basis.

Kirby Dach’s Health

Perhaps the most anticipated update involved Kirby Dach, who missed almost the entire 2024-25 season with a knee injury. Gorton reassured reporters that Dach is doing well and that the team plans to be cautious with his return. The goal remains to have him fully ready for the start of the season.

Dach’s importance cannot be overstated. Slated as a top-six centre, his combination of size, skill, and playmaking ability adds an element that the Canadiens desperately missed last season. With Dach healthy, the team’s centre depth looks much stronger, easing some of the pressure on Nick Suzuki and giving Martin St. Louis more options down the middle.

Matheson Reaffirms His Commitment

Defenceman Mike Matheson also addressed his future, stating clearly that he wants to remain in Montreal. As the team’s top blueliner and a key leader in the locker room, he has become central to the Canadiens’ defence.

He downplayed any stress about contract negotiations, saying he’s leaving those talks in the hands of his agent. For the Habs, his commitment is welcome news. Matheson’s ability to log heavy minutes, quarterback the power play, and mentor young defencemen like Lane Hutson makes him one of the most important figures on the roster.

Gorton Open to Adding a Top-Six Forward

Another hot topic was the possibility of bolstering the Canadiens’ forward group before the season begins. Gorton acknowledged the team had already focused on adding more skill this summer, but left the door open for further moves.

“We’re always open to adding,” Gorton said. “It’s pretty well documented that we went into the summer trying to improve our skill level, to try to add to our core. I think we were able to do some of that, but we’re always going to look to get better… we’ll see what could be out there, but more encouraged in the now and how camp is going to go.”

While not a signal of imminent action, his comments highlight that Montreal’s front office is still scanning the market. If the right opportunity presents itself, the Canadiens won’t hesitate to pounce.

Hutson Shuts Down Rumours

One of the lighter but still noteworthy storylines came from defenceman Hutson. After his father’s recent remarks suggested he might one day represent Canada internationally, Hutson put the rumours to rest. He was quick to clarify that he is American and intends to stay that way on the international stage.

The comments, delivered with a smile, underlined Hutson’s focus on the season ahead rather than off-ice speculation. Entering his sophomore NHL campaign, Hutson is expected to be one of the most intriguing players to watch this season, with his offensive creativity and ability to drive play from the back end.

The Canadiens’ golf tournament offered a first taste of the themes that will carry into training camp: cautious optimism, patience with the rebuild, and excitement for the young talent about to make its mark. Management is not shying away from higher standards, but they continue to frame success in terms of development rather than results alone.

For fans, the dual message may feel contradictory; after all, it’s natural to want the playoffs now. But Gorton and Hughes are asking for perspective: yes, the team is stronger, yes, there is more competition for jobs, and yes, the standard of play must rise. But this is still part of a larger project. The Canadiens don’t just want to make the playoffs once; they want to build a team capable of staying there consistently.

Ultimately, the takeaway from golf day was clear: the Canadiens know they’re better, but they’re not declaring mission accomplished. Growth, consistency, and patience remain the watchwords. If those boxes are checked, then whether or not Montreal reaches the playoffs this season, the rebuild will have taken another meaningful step forward.