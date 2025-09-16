Sabres’ Goalie Devon Levi Has a Chance to Steal the Crease

It feels like a yearly discussion with the Buffalo Sabres as to which goalie will be the starting netminder when the season begins. Despite having what should be their uncontested starter in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, he has failed to show the stability needed, and on top of that, has recently come down with an injury ahead of the 2025-26 season that has left the crease up for grabs. With an opportunity like this so ripe for the taking, Sabres’ potential goalie of the future, Devon Levi, has the chance to take the NHL crease as his own.

Levi’s Great AHL Numbers Show Potential

When Levi came to Buffalo, he had a very hot start, but since then, he has cooled off and has spent the majority of his time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rochester Americans. It has proven great for his development as he has played more games and put up some impressive numbers over the last couple of seasons. In 68 games played with the Americans so far, he has amassed a 41-19-10 record, a 2.28 goals-against average (GAA), a .922 save percentage (SV%), and seven shutouts. Numbers like that show he is not only on the right path for his eventual chance to claim the NHL crease, but that he is ready to take a shot at it now.

In the span of Levi’s time in a Rochester uniform, he has been the backbone of that team most nights. With the Sabres being rather thin in the goaltending prospects department over the last few years, Levi has been the beacon of hope that continues to shine through as stopgap goalies continue to fail. Should he remain in the minors for another season to really hone his skills? Possibly. However, with the unique scenario that the Sabres are in, having Luukkonen out for the start of the season, Levi deserves the chance to claim that spot over the other two options currently on their roster.

The Other Options Besides Levi Are Good But Not Great

The Sabres signed both Alex Lyon and Alexandar Georgiev over the course of this offseason, and though both have proven track records of success in their own capacities, neither of them is a long-term starting solution. Lyon has shown to be a reliable backup goalie that can step in and win some games when he needs to, but he is not the kind of goalie that will lock down some great numbers in the crease. Georgiev has unfortunately trended downhill since his 40-win season with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23. His GAA has gone up drastically since then, and neither season had him below 3.00; his SV% left a lot to be desired, being below .890 in that same span of time.

Between these two, Lyon is the better option to compete with Levi right now, but neither of them should be legitimately vying to have the starting position in Buffalo. If Luukkonen is out, his primary challenger should be, and needs to be, only Levi. If the other two step in to fill the gaps, that is one thing, but this scenario calls for Levi to be more aggressive and show what he can do; that he can outplay these veterans and take the crease as his own before Luukkonen’s return to full health.

A Winning and Confident Levi Is the Best Case Scenario

Levi was recently brought back on a “prove it” short-term deal that allows for opportunities like this to mean a lot more. Taking the crease in Luukkonen’s absence is not just a sign that he can win games, but rather that he is confident and able to be at his best. He has always given off the “positive vibes” persona in all of his interviews and in the team videos showing him, and having that translate to teammates backing him in a big career move like this would be massive for his confidence and for the organization.

Having the so-called “goalie of the future” ready to play now, and in the mindset to carry his team on his back with confidence, is all this organization could ask for. It has been a long time coming since they had a winning season, and fans are itching to see something amazing. If they could watch a goaltender like Levi show up from the start of the season, and be one of the answers to their problems, there might be some hope that can be dragged out of them yet. Seeing firsthand what this man is capable of when he is locked in, he absolutely can do it. He just has to go out and take it.