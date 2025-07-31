Sabres Re-Sign Devon Levi To Short Term “Prove It” Deal

The Buffalo Sabres had a handful of restricted free agents to re-sign this summer, including young goaltender Devon Levi, who held out until Thursday. The 23-year-old has been through the ringer since he made his NHL debut on March 31, 2023, and though his stats have not been spectacular, he has shown that he can perform in the right environment. The key is for the Sabres to continue the proper development path and ensure that Levi can still be their goalie of the future, especially after starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen struggled last season.

Levi’s Deal Laid Out

The Sabres avoided arbitration and signed Levi to a two-year, $1.625-million contract, with an AAV of $812,500. This is a reasonable deal for the Sabres, considering the salaries of comparable young goaltenders on the fringe of the NHL, like Yaroslav Askarov and Jesper Wallstedt, who signed two-year extensions worth $2 million per season and $2.2 million per season, respectively. Levi’s deal seems below market value. Not only does he have more NHL experience than those goalies combined, but his NHL stats are similar or better, and his American Hockey League (AHL) numbers are better than both.

It’s surprising that Levi agreed to this deal, considering how well he has played, especially in the AHL, where he was one of the best goalies last season. The Sabres may have an extra goalie right now after signing Alex Lyon to a two-year deal on July 1, but that doesn’t mean Levi is locked out from earning a spot in the Sabres’ crease at some point in the next two seasons. He has worked hard, and he will earn a shot come training camp once again.

Levi’s Numbers Say a Lot

Levi has played a total of 39 NHL games, with a 17-17-2 record, a 3.29 goals-against average (GAA), and a .894 save percentage (SV%). His best stint was when he first joined the Sabres for seven games in 2022-23, going 5-2-0 and helping the team come very close to a playoff berth. He was lightning in a bottle at that time, but after that, it was clear he needed time in the AHL to hone his skills and adjust to the pace of the NHL. However, Levi excelled with the Sabres’ AHL affiliate, Rochester Americans, putting up a 41-19-10 record, including seven shutouts, a 2.28 GAA, and a .922 SV% in 68 games over the last two seasons.

Devon Levi, Rochester Americans (Photo by Micheline Veluvolu)

Levi has been the backbone of the Sabres’ farm club since he arrived, and has shown flashes when called up to the big club. He is arguably on a similar trajectory to Dustin Wolf, the Calgary Flames’ budding young goalie. The two share a similar style of play, have a similar build, and had similar numbers in the minors. Wolf has seen early success in the NHL, and Levi could have similar success if the Sabres continue to help him develop properly. Rushing him now will only hurt him and the team in the long run.

What’s Next for Levi?

The simplest answer is for Levi to take the next step and make it to the NHL full-time. Realistically, after Luukkonen’s struggles last season, Levi needs to step up and show he can be the team’s starter. It will require some internal competition for that to happen, but it will only push them both to be better or weed out the weaker goalie while the other one rises to their rightful spot.

Related – Which Sabres Offseason Acquisition Will Have the Biggest Impact?

While Levi is not a sure thing – no goalie is – there is a lot to love about what he brings to the table. He is reliable, calm, and manages the game very well. He doesn’t let shots that get by him rattle his confidence; he just moves on to the next save. He just needs to find the foot speed and reaction time to get to where he needs to be. He can be too slow in the crease at times, and that has burned him, but as he plays more games, that speed will come. Levi has the tools and the mentality to be the Sabres’ next great goalie, but he has to seize it, and this new deal is the perfect chance to prove it.