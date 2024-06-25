Kings Prospects Report: Conmy, Hughes, Wright, Connors, & More

With the first round of the much-anticipated 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday, Jun. 28, the Los Angeles Kings will look to bolster their pool of prospects at all levels. New additions from this year’s draft and current players in the Kings’ system from the junior levels, NCAA Division I programs, and the minor leagues will serve as the foundation for the franchise in the coming seasons.

Related: Los Angeles Kings’ Top 10 Prospects: 2024 Playoffs

The Kings have several talented prospects playing college hockey in top-tier programs across the United States. Ryan Conmy put the college hockey world on notice this season with an impressive debut campaign, starring for the University of New Hampshire. Conmy is just one of the several Kings’ prospects playing NCAA Division I hockey that this report will highlight.

Ryan Conmy

Right-winger Ryan Conmy completed his first season of college hockey in March. In 34 games with the Wildcats, he scored 14 goals and tallied 17 assists. The 19-year-old’s strong first season earned him a nomination for the Hobey Baker Award, an honor bestowed annually on the best player in college hockey. A right-shot, 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward, he had 10 multi-point games this season. This achievement was highlighted by a three-assist performance in his college hockey debut against Boston University on Oct. 13.

Selected 182nd overall in 2023, he played one season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Sioux City Musketeers, putting up 62 points (33 goals and 29 assists) in 60 games. His outstanding performance earned him All-Rookie Team and Third All-Star Team honors during the 2022-23 campaign. Considered by scouting reports to be a “precision shooter, crafty playmaker, and inside lane attacker,” the Kings’ front office is excited to see what Conmy can do as he continues to develop.

Jack Hughes

Not to be confused with the New Jersey Devils’ star of the same name, Boston University’s Jack Hughes just wrapped up his third season of college hockey. The Massachusetts native was drafted 51st overall in 2022. He kicked off his NCAA career by playing two seasons with Northeastern University, where he appeared in 71 games between 2021 and 2023. During both campaigns as a Husky, he recorded 16 points.

Jack Hughes, Northeastern Huskies (Jim Pierce / Northeastern)

The son of Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent, Hughes entered the transfer portal, eventually signing with Boston University in hopes of having a fresh start and getting more playing time. This season, he appeared in 38 games for the Terriers and increased his overall offensive output, scoring seven goals and 12 assists. The left-shot center had a three-point game, two goals and an assist, against the University of New Hampshire on Feb. 2.

Jared Wright

In his second season of college hockey, Jared Wright captured an NCAA National Championship with the University of Denver. The right-shot forward had 25 points in 44 games with the Pioneers this season. A career highlight in the 21-year-old’s young career came in the National Championship game when he scored the game-winning goal against Boston College.

A native of Minnesota, Wright was drafted 169th overall in 2022. Before joining the University of Denver leading up to the 2022-23 campaign, he played a season in the USHL with the Omaha Lancers, recording 34 points in 59 games. Wright is not just smart with his play on the ice; as a student-athlete at Denver, he has also received several academic honors.

Kenny Connors

Selected 103rd overall in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft, Kenny Connors captured a bronze medal with the Team USA Under-20 squad at the 2023 World Junior Championships in Canada. The left-shot forward has played in two seasons with the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass). In his debut season for the Minutemen, he had nine goals and 17 assists in 32 games. These totals were enough to earn the freshman NCAA Hockey East All-Rookie Team honors.

This season, the Glen Mills, Pennsylvania native had 22 points (seven goals and 15 assists) in 37 appearances with UMass. The sophomore was one of seven players who saw action in every game this season, recording four multi-point games. Before joining UMass, Connors played two seasons in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints. During the 2021-22 campaign, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder had 56 points (25 goals and 31 assists) in 61 games.

Jack Sparkes

A massive defenseman, who stands at 6-foot-8, 238 pounds, Jack Sparkes will join the Michigan State University Spartans for the 2024-25 campaign. The Ontario native spent parts of the last two seasons in the USHL and British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), appearing in games for three different teams.

Drafted 180th overall in 2022, Sparkes is considered a shutdown blueliner by scouts. He ended this season with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs, recording nine points and 66 penalty minutes in 30 games. Unfortunately, the Chiefs’ season came to a disappointing end in the second round of the playoffs. During this postseason run, Sparkes made his presence known, recording 25 penalty minutes in seven games.

Hampton Slukynsky

Hampton Slukynsky will make his debut in goal next season for the Western Michigan University Broncos. The native of Warroad, Minnesota spent this season in the USHL with the Fargo Force, where he put up excellent numbers, recording a 1.86 goals-against average (GAA) and .923 save percentage (SV%) in 33 games. His 28 wins were complemented by five regular-season shutouts, with another in the playoffs. The left-catch goaltender’s efforts between the pipes helped lead his team to a 2024 USHL Clark Cup championship. Slukynsky also received several other individual awards this season, including USHL Goaltender of the Year and USHL First All-Star Team honors.

Drafted 118th overall in 2023, Slukynsky stands at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds. He will be a welcome addition to a Western Michigan squad that finished this season ranked 14th overall in the nation with a record of 21-16-1.

Braden Doyle

Drafted 157th overall in 2019, Braden Doyle has appeared in parts of three seasons with two different college teams, Boston University and Northeastern University. The left-shot defenseman’s ice time was very limited. This season, he had one goal in 13 games with a minus-3 rating.

Next season, the Massachusetts native will join his third NCAA Division I team when he suits up for Niagara University. Doyle will look to earn more playing time at the college level with Niagara, something that has eluded the blueliner over the last three seasons.

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft will begin on Jun. 28, 2024, at 7 PM EDT. The Kings have the 21st pick in the first round. Rounds two through seven are on Jun. 29 starting at 11:30 AM EDT. The festivities will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas.