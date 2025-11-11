Kraken Gameday Preview: Hosting the Blue Jackets for a Tuesday Night Tilt

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, the Seattle Kraken are preparing to host the Columbus Blue Jackets for their first matchup of the season. The Kraken are back home after a two-game back-to-back road trip. They beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in overtime on Saturday but then lost to the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Since they’ll be back at home, Seattle will try to gain their next win of the 2025-26 season.

The Blue Jackets are about to play their last game of a five-game road trip. This game in Seattle marks the second half of a back-to-back as well. They played the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, Nov. 10 and recorded a heartbreaking 5-4 overtime loss. Columbus will be gunning for a strong ending to the road trip in Seattle.

Kraken Storylines

After two games on the road, the Kraken are back at Climate Pledge Arena. Their record at home this season currently sits at 4-1-2. On the road, their record is 3-3-2. Seattle has clearly had a better performance at home than away in the 2025-26 season. As this is the start of three more games at home, the Kraken will look to keep their win record in good standing.

On the road trip, both goaltenders had strong performances. Philipp Grubauer earned his first win of the season. While Matt Murray’s game resulted in a loss, the entire team still kept pace with the Stars, and he looked solid the entire game. Joey Daccord is still on injured reserve (IR), so either Grubauer or Murray will defend the crease tonight. It is truly a toss-up of either or, but I believe Grubauer will get the start against Columbus.

Mason Marchment, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The player to watch in this game is Mason Marchment. Lane Lambert moved him up into the top six during some line changes in the last game. It will be interesting to see if he remains there. It has been five games since he recorded his last point, an assist on Brandon Montour’s power-play goal against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 28. In the last game on Nov. 9 against the Stars, he recorded four shots. If he continues playing as he has, one of his shots is sure to land in the net sooner rather than later.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 7-4-4

Top Scorers:

Jordan Eberle – 5 goals (G), 6 assists (A), 11 points (P) Jaden Schwartz – 5 G, 6 A, 11 P Brandon Montour – 3 G, 6 A, 9 P Vince Dunn – 2 G, 7 A, 9 P Matty Beniers – 2 G, 7 A, 9 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 6-2-3, 2.83 goals-against average (GAA), .900 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Grubauer – 1-0-1, 2.49 GAA, .875 SV% Matt Murray – 0-2-0, 2.72 GAA, .902 SV%

Columbus Blue Jackets

Season Record: 7-7-1

Top Scorers:

Kirill Marchenko – 8 G, 7 9 A, 17 P Dimitri Voronkov – 6 G, 7 A, 13 P Zach Werenski – 4 G, 7 A, 11P Boone Jenner – 3 G, 7 A, 10 P Adam Fantilli – 3 G, 7 A, 10 P

Goalie Stats:

Jet Greaves – 3-4-1, 3.15 GAA, .895 SV% Elvis Merzlikins – 4-3-0, 3.14 GAA, .908 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Jordan Eberle

Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Eeli Tolvanen

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Matt Murray

Scratched: Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury

Injured: Jared McCann, Joey Daccord, Frederick Gaudreau, Max McCormick, Lleyton Roed

Columbus Blue Jackets

Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

Yegor Chinakov — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Isac Lundestrom

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Dysin Mayo

Injured: Miles Wood, Cole Sillinger, Luca Marrelli, Erik Gudbranson

Next Up for the Kraken

The Kraken will continue their homestand, hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Nov. 13.