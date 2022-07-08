Seattle Kraken Draft Jagger Firkus 35th Overall

With the 35th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Seattle Kraken have selected Jagger Firkus from the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Jagger Firkus

Before we analyze him as a player, it’s important that we address the elephant in the room and acknowledge that Jagger Firkus has one of the best names in the draft class. But more importantly, he’s an above-average goalscorer with the ability to make some impressive, flashy plays to set up his teammates as well. What the Albertan winger lacks in size, he makes up for with high-end skill and a very heavy presence on the power play. He finished the season with 36 goals and 80 points in 66 games for the WHL’s Moose Jaw Warriors.

Related: THW 2022 NHL Draft Live Tracker

THW Profile Excerpt

“Firkus’ shot is his standout feature; it’s what separates him from other prospects in this draft. He has a well-rounded shot and can beat goalies in a variety of ways. It’s hard and accurate, but his best attribute is his quick release. He can get the puck off his stick in a millisecond, making it difficult for goalies to set themselves. He can beat goalies with range with his wrist shot, can grab goals in tight, and has a good one-timer from the left circle. There is no weakness in his shot, and he has an NHL-ready shot right now. He’s the kind of player who people refer to as “puck magnets” because the puck always finds him in goalscoring areas. He’s got that unteachable goalscoring instinct, and that makes him an enticing prospect.

Jagger Firkus, Moosejaw Warriors (Nick Pettigrew/Moosejaw Warriors)

“His defensive game is good enough, but it’s not an asset. Added strength would help him win battles along the boards and in the corners, an area where he can struggle. He takes up good positions defensively and displays an active stick. The big area of concern for Firkus is his backchecking. His drive for offense leads to plenty of points but often sees him become the last forward back. Once in the defensive zone, he displays a good two-way game, but he has to improve on his backchecking.”

Full player profile can be found here

How This Affects the Kraken’s Plans

The Kraken made a huge splash grabbing Shane Wright on Day 1 and now they get a highly-energetic and skilled player in Firkus on Day 2. He’s got a great shot and an amazing personality. All in all, Ron Francis and company are starting to build a very impressive prospect pool in Seattle.