Kraken’s Jaden Schwartz Activated Off IR

On Saturday, Jan. 10, the Seattle Kraken announced they have activated forward Jaden Schwartz from injured reserve (IR).

Schwartz has been out since Nov. 26, when he sustained a lower-body injury against the Dallas Stars. Ahead of his injury, he played in 23 games and recorded 15 points, via eight goals and seven assists. Before his injury, he led the Kraken with the most points on the team. Now, Jordan Eberle holds that title with his 28 points in 41 games. Unfortunately for the Kraken, Eberle is still a game-time decision with an upper-body injury. The fact that he travelled with the team, though, is a good sign that it is not that severe.

He is projected to play on the second line, alongside Frederick Gaudreau and Eeli Tolvanen. Schwartz generated a lot of offensive power for Seattle while he was in the lineup; hopefully, he can pick up right where he left off.

In addition to Schwartz’s activation, the Kraken have placed forward Chandler Stephenson on the non-roster list. Hopefully, everything is okay with him, and he is not away from the team for too long. In 42 games, Stephenson has recorded 27 points via 11 goals and 16 assists. He was playing on the second line, but now with Schwartz back in the lineup, he can fill this spot for Stephenson while he tends to his family situation.

Stephenson was the center for this line, though. Schwartz moves to his position as left wing while Gaudreau moves in to fill the center slot. Tolvanen is set to swap from left wing to right wing. Regardless of the position changes, this line should have no problem generating scoring chances for the Kraken.

The Kraken are set to take on the Carolina Hurricanes later this evening, at 4 PM PT.