Lightning’s Cirelli First This Season to Score in 6 Consecutive Games

In the first period of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, Anthony Cirelli scored a goal to give the Lightning a 5-1 advantage. With that goal, he became the first player of the 2024-25 season with a goal in six consecutive games.

The Lightning selected Cirelli in the third round (No. 72) of the 2015 NHL Draft after he had 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) for the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League.

He took a big step forward in 2018-19, settling in as a third-line center and finishing with 19 goals, 39 points and a plus-25 rating to help the Lightning tie the NHL single-season record with 62 victories. He continued to boost his offensive numbers in 2019-20, scoring 16 goals and finishing with career highs in points (44) and plus-minus rating (plus-28).

He played a key role for the Lightning in their run to the Stanley Cup championship in 2020. His overtime goal in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Islanders put the Lightning into the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2015. He also contributed three assists in six games against the Dallas Stars in the Cup Final to help Tampa Bay win its first championship since 2004.

Coming into the game against the Avalanche, Cirelli had eight goals and 13 assists. With this latest streak, he has put himself on the radar to be included in the upcoming 4 Nations Tournament in February.