Lightning Defeat Hurricanes 2-1 to Start Preseason Action

After a long offseason, we got some hockey, even if it is preseason. The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning to kick off preseason play; however, it was the visitors who spoiled the homecoming on night one. The Lightning defeated the Hurricanes 2-1 on the back of stellar goaltending and special teams.

Game Recap

Through the first 20 minutes of the game, it felt like it was the first preseason matchup. As the period progressed, the Hurricanes began slowly regaining control, having been down 5-2 in shots against the Lightning. Cayden Primeau made some key saves throughout the period; his rebound control was noticeable and demonstrated why he won 20-plus games last season with the Laval Rocket. On the other end, Lightning netminder Jonas Johansson was not giving the Hurricanes many solid looks. Charles Alexis Legault had a huge opportunity, but was turned away. The home side did have a power play, but nothing came of it.

However, right before time expired, Lightning defenseman Jaycob Lilleberg got a rebound in the high slot between the dots and roofed it past Primeau. There was nothing the netminder could do as it went off the upper 90 of the right side of the goal and in. Heading into the first intermission, it was 1-0 Lightning with shots tied 8-8.

Jonas Johansson, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The second period was pretty much the same, with the Lightning scoring a goal in the middle frame. It came from a tip-in from Mitchell Chaffee after a shot from Lilleberg near the blue line. However, there was some excitement from the Hurricanes as Alexander Nikishin laid an early booming hit. He did draw a penalty, but he made his presence felt in the second period. Overall, the Hurricanes had many chances to score following a plethora of power-play opportunities; however, Johansson had other ideas. After two periods, the Lightning led 2-0 with shots on goal being 20-13 in favor of the Hurricanes.

If the first two periods felt the same, the third was a chaotic one, to say the least. After multiple 10-minute misconducts and some brouhahas, the Hurricanes did manage to beat Johansson, not once but twice. Unfortunately, the first goal was waived off for offside. Kevin LaBanc scored a wonderful goal after waiting out Johansson, but Tyson Jost was ruled offside, so the goal was called back. However, Logan Stankoven was able to cash in for the Hurricanes on the power play, after tipping a LaBanc shot to put his team within one. Stankoven went 56.3% in the faceoff dot in his first game as a center for the Hurricanes. While the home side did get back within one, they fell short in their first preseason game. The Hurricanes outshot the Lightning 30-20, but at least it’s preseason and games don’t count yet.

The next game for the Hurricanes will be on Wednesday, Sept. 24, against the Florida Panthers. Regarding the Lightning, their next preseason game is Tuesday, Sept. 23, against the Nashville Predators. While it is only preseason, at least hockey is finally back in some capacity.