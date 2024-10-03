Lightning Recalling Dylan Duke Is a Wise Choice

The Tampa Bay Lightning called up forward prospect Dylan Duke from the American Hockey League (AHL) Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday. He was added to the lineup for the preseason game against the Florida Panthers the same day.

This move comes just three days after he was assigned to the AHL club. He was one of 18 players re-assigned or cut during a training camp roster trim.

The other eight players assigned to Syracuse with Duke remain with the club.

We can all agree three days is a quick turnaround. With key injuries on the roster, it’s smart for the Lightning to call him up. They can have him better prepared for when they need him in the regular season. As we learned with the quick return, he could be needed at any time.

Choosing To Bring Back a Promising Prospect

Duke is one of the recent prospects to sign an entry-level contract with the Lightning. The 2021 fourth-round pick signed back in April following a strong season with NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines. He tallied 26 goals and 23 assists for 49 points in 41 games (1.19 points per game).

He played three regular-season games with the Crunch and five Calder Cup Playoff games. He had a combined two assists for two points in those eight games. Both points came in the playoffs. With the buzz around him as one of the Lightning’s top prospects, he was an obvious choice to add to the training camp roster.

However, few expected him to be on the Lightning roster on opening night. Most young players spend some time in the AHL first. This could still be what happens, and that was clearly the original plan since he was sent down. But things change quickly, especially with injuries.

Tampa Bay Times beat writer Eduardo Encina alluded to more injuries in his report along with Duke’s call-up. Forward Gage Goncalves was reported absent from the morning skate on Wednesday. He added that head coach Jon Cooper implied there was an injury.

One player I haven't seen on the ice today, either in the game group or the non-game group, is Gage Goncalves.



Cooper alluded to injuries — other than Logan Brown, who is out pending further examination. The team called up Dylan Duke to play tonight. Goncalves played 13:44 Mon.

One player, Goncalves, is suddenly absent. In comes Duke just like that.

The Lightning are also notably already without forwards Miley Eyssimont and Luke Glendening. Eyssimont is supposed to be out until around mid-October.

“I don’t want to throw dates out,” Cooper said. “But the big thing for him now is getting into game shape because he couldn’t really do any cardio. It just depends on how long that’s going to take. I think mid-October at the latest is fair.”

Meanwhile, Glendening is dealing with the tail end of an injury he suffered at the end of last season. He was reported to be still practicing in a non-contact jersey as recently as Sept. 30. There is no guarantee he will play opening night, but they remain hopeful.

Jon Cooper on if Luke Glendening, who is still skating in a red noncontact jersey, will be healthy enough to play in the first game of the regular season: "If Glendening had his way, he would be playing tonight but that is all people who get paid to make those decisions for him.

Should he not be ready, that’s where Duke comes in again. The more experience with the big league roster ahead of time, the better.

For what it’s worth, the Lightning have a higher level of confidence in Duke to bring him up over the other options sent down to Syracuse.

Injuries are going to happen during the season. It’s unavoidable as much as we’d all like for it to be. If Duke is the one who got called back up ahead of a preseason game, it could be an indicator that we’re guaranteed to see him during the regular season. Think of him as the next man up to start his NHL career.

In the short term, it fills a roster spot for a preseason game but could make for a great way to monitor his development and help someone new to the professional level get adjusted to a higher level of play.