Projecting Logan Cooley’s Contract Extension With the Utah Mammoth

Logan Cooley is coming off an impressive sophomore season with the now-named Utah Mammoth. Entering the 2025-26 season, he has one year left on his three-year entry-level contract and was eligible to sign a contract extension with the organization as of July 1, 2025. The Mammoth have made it clear they intend to get this extension done with president of Mammoth hockey operations Chris Armstrong saying, “He’s an important part and piece of our future…Certainly one we think is a future star of this league” and adding that “We want him to be a star for the Utah Mammoth.”

With the Mammoth’s pressing offseason business taken care of, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports also reported that “Armstrong also shared that the hope is to lock him up long term before the next season even begins.” With extension talks seemingly ongoing, let’s discuss Cooley’s accomplishments and project what his next contract will look like.

Cooley’s Impressive Young Resumé

After being drafted third overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Cooley has scored 45 goals and totalled 109 points in 157 games through his first two seasons. Those are stats very similar to Wyatt Johnston’s in his first two seasons with the Dallas Stars, a player we will discuss more later as a comparable contract.

Logan Cooley, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In Cooley’s rookie season with the Arizona Coyotes, he scored 20 goals and added 24 assists for 44 points, enough for him to finish fifth in Calder Memorial Trophy voting. Cooley followed that up by scoring 25 goals and recording 40 assists for 65 points in 75 games for Utah in their inaugural season.

Cooley’s ice time increased by more than two minutes per game from his rookie to sophomore season, which would have been a significant driver of his production increase. However, Cooley increased his shots, scoring chances, high-danger chances, expected goals, goals, and total points per 60 minutes in 2024-25, which was the main reason for the spike in Cooley’s production (via Natural Stat Trick).

Cooley Contract Comparisons

Per The Athletic Player Cards, Cooley played at a $6.9 million value last season, a significant value for a kid who will only be 22 years old when an extension is scheduled to kick in. Luckily, there has been a ton of young talent blossoming over the past couple of seasons that have signed long-term extensions, giving a ballpark of what Cooley could sign for with the Mammoth.

These comparables are…

Three of these four players signed contract extensions following the 2025-26 season. The one who did not was Dylan Guenther, but given his future with the Mammoth, I felt obligated to include him here to see how the Mammoth have gone about these extensions in the past.

Again, referencing The Athletic’s Player Cards, Knies, Johnston, and Peterka all had a value between $7.4 and $7.6 million, and all three signed for a price within $800,000 of The Athletic’s player value model.

The Athletic Player Cards:

Cooley’s Projected Contract

Like Peterka, Johnston and Knies, Cooley will likely sign for slightly more than The Athletic’s projected value. The Mammoth want Cooley to be a big part of their future. I would expect this to be a seven- or eight-year contract, aligning closely with the expiration of Guenther’s contract.

In terms of money, Cooley’s extension will likely be between Guenther’s $7.14 million and Johnston’s $8.4 million extension with the Stars. Last season, Utah’s leading point getter and best player, Clayton Keller, made $7.15 million per season, so it is reasonable to assume the Mammoth are not looking to blow past that number. However, given the recent salary cap increase and the Mammoth extending Peterka at a higher price than Keller shows they are willing to go above about their captain’s salary to lock down these young players longer term, after extending Guenther for just a few thousand less than Keller last season.

Peterka had a similar 2024-25 to Cooley, scoring 27 goals and recording 41 assists for 68 points in 77 games. This was three more points in two more games than Cooley. These numbers may suggest that Cooley should earn slightly less than Peterka, but he is two years older than Cooley, he played nearly 50 more minutes on the power play last season than Cooley to help inflate his numbers, and Cooley plays center, a much more valuable position.

With young players, the contracts can be complicated to predict as the term can drastically affect the dollars. However, all indications point towards a long-term deal here, given the significant salary cap this season and the projected increase next season. My prediction is that Cooley signs an eight-year extension with an $8 million AAV.