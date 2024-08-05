Reviewing Utah’s Logan Cooley’s Rookie Season in the NHL

Forward Logan Cooley debuted in the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He played a second-line role for most of the season, scoring 20 goals and adding 24 assists for 44 points in 82 games. While he was not selected as one of the three finalists for the 2024 Calder Memorial Trophy, he averaged a little over a point every two games. On top of this, he was named to the NHL’s 2023-24 All-Rookie Team. How did the former Minnesota Golden Gopher live up to his expectations last season?

Preseason Hype for Cooley

Arizona’s 2022 third-overall selection was coming off an impressive season with the University of Minnesota. The freshman accumulated 60 points in 39 games centering wingers Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues prospect) and Matthew Knives (current Toronto Maple Leaf). The three of them had a combined point total of 152 in 119 games that season. Cooley was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award (given to the best college hockey player every year.) Furthermore, this line has been considered one of the best lines in Minnesota’s history.

At first, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native decided he was going to return to the Golden Gophers for the 2023-24 season. Minnesota had fallen to Quinnipiac University in the 2023 National Championship and it seemed Cooley wanted another crack at winning college ice hockey’s most-prized possession. On July 27, 2023, he changed his mind and signed his rookie contract with the Coyotes. The 20-year-old had this to say following the decision to go pro.

“When I posted about coming back to school a few months ago, I was fully planning to return for my sophomore season,” Cooley said. “Over the past months, I have realized that deep down, I feel ready for the challenge of playing at the highest level in the world and I want to fulfill my lifelong dream of being an NHL player.”

The left-handed shot joined the Coyotes in Melbourne, Australia (part of the 2023 NHL Global Series). On Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, Arizona played the Los Angeles Kings in a two-game preseason series. It was the first time the NHL had expanded its Global Series to Australia. In the Coyotes’ 5-3 win in the first contest, Cooley pulled off a dazzling spin-o-rama move to score. He had shown his abilities on the national stage again like he had done with the U.S. National Development Team Program before playing college ice hockey. The hype was real, as articles were released days after the goal about him being a top candidate for the Calder Memorial Trophy.

Cooley’s First Half of the 2023-24 Season

To start his rookie campaign, Cooley centered winger Jason Zucker. The 32-year-old Zucker was brought in to provide a veteran presence on a young rebuilding team. While the two did not connect on many goals, Zucker’s veteran experience helped Cooley in season one. The rookie commented on his connection with the veteran.

“Zucker has helped me so much just starting my career,” Cooley said. “Ever since I first got here he’s been a huge help for me. He’s definitely going to be one of my best friends for life here. It’s nice to have the chance to be on his team and I wish him nothing but the best.

Zucker mustered 25 points in 51 games as a Coyote before being traded at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline to the Nashville Predators.

Logan Cooley, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cooley opened the season on Arizona’s top power-play unit with forwards Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Barrett Hayton, and defenseman Sean Durzi. The 5-foot-10, 174-pound playmaker was successful during man-advantage situations. In his first 20 games, nine of his first 13 points came on the power play. Unfortunately, in his next 21 games, he tallied only one power-play goal and six even-strength assists. He spent more time on the Coyotes’ second power-play unit for the remainder of the season.

In the first half of his rookie season, Cooley lit the lamp three times and notched 17 helpers for 20 points in 41 games.

Cooley’s Second Half Success

The script flipped for Cooley in the second half as he scored 17 goals and added seven assists for 24 points in 41 games. What sparked his success in the latter half of the season? Arizona’s head coach André Tourigny had recalled their 2021 first-round pick Dylan Guenther back up from the Tucson Roadrunners and matched the two young guns with veteran winger Lawson Crouse. The line featured Guenther’s wicked shot, Cooley’s speed and playmaking, and Crouse’s size and two-way play style. The newly-created second line not only benefitted Cooley; Guenther tallied 35 points in 45 games and Crouse had the second-most points in a single season of his career (42.)

On March 28, 2024, Zucker made his return to the desert with the Predators. He scored the first two goals of the game for Nashville but his former linemate would get the last laugh. Cooley scored his first-career NHL hat trick (becoming youngest Coyote to do so) in the Coyotes’ 8-4 comeback win. On top of his historic night, Arizona ended Nashville’s 18-game point streak (16-0-2 during this span.)

Where Does Cooley’s Season Rank Among Other Rookies?

Cooley finished top four in rookie scoring with 44 points. Rookies who out-scored him were New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes, Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (both had 47 points), and Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (61 points.) The top three rookie scorers were nominated for the Calder.

To no surprise, Bedard won the honours despite being limited to 68 games due to a fractured jaw. The 2023 first-overall selection led Chicago in goals, assists, and points despite playing on the second-worst team in the league this past season. The 19-year-old sensation seems to have a lengthy and successful career ahead of himself.

Where Does Cooley’s Season Rank in Coyotes History?

Cooley tied former Coyotes forward Anthony Duclair for fifth all-time for most points in a single season as a rookie in Coyotes history (44.) Forwards who rank above Cooley’s rookie campaign are Matias Maccelli in 2022-23 (49 points), Max Domi in 2015-16 (52 points), and Keller in 2017-18 (65 points.) While none of these rookie seasons crowned them with the Calder, Keller was a finalist for the award in 2018.

Overall, while Cooley may have not fully lived up to the preseason hype, he was one of the best rookies in the NHL last season. Furthermore, he developed chemistry with Guenther and Crouse. The three of them look to be the Utah Hockey Club‘s second line for their upcoming inaugural NHL campaign.