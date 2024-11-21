Maple Leafs’ Future Core Four Ranked in League’s Bottom Half by Analysts

When the Toronto Maple Leafs started their rebuild after the 2013-14 season, they managed to draft high-end talent. With the addition of a key free agent in 2019, the team entered a new era. The “Core Four” was established under former general manager Kyle Dubas, who signed Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares to hefty contracts that would age beautifully as the salary cap increased.

It hasn’t gone great for the “Core Four,” with only one playoff series win and constant chatter of who should be traded to free up space for the team to be successful. But help is on the way… at least somewhat, says TSN’s Craig Button and FloSports Senior NHL Draft and Prospects analyst Chris Peters, who have ranked the four best Maple Leafs prospects under 24 years of age, 17th in the NHL.

They assessed every NHL team’s prospects 23 or younger (as of the season’s start) – taking into account their current development with projected further development to assign grades. Players are labeled AAA (superstar), AA (elite), A (No. 1 goalie, top-pair defenceman, first-line forward), B (tandem goalie, top-four defenceman, top-six forward), or C (backup goalie, depth defenceman, bottom-six forward).

Despite not experiencing significant success in the playoffs, the team’s regular-season performance has impacted its draft strategy, often resulting in traded picks or lower selections. Given this context, here are the four best Maple Leafs prospects under the age of 24, how they were graded and how they are doing to start their season.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs, LW, Age: 22, Grade: A

Matthew Knies, a standout in his second season, has brought a dynamic mix of power and finesse to the team. When he joined the Maple Leafs, no one knew what to expect. He arrived in time for the last few regular-season games during the end of the 2023 season and made an immediate impact. His skill, tenacity, and natural hockey sense set him apart. Knies smoothly transitioned into a playoff role, positioning himself effectively and proving he could compete alongside Toronto’s elite stars. Almost instantly, he established himself as an invaluable player.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Since then, Knies has evolved his game. He has leaned into his size and strength, setting a tone of intensity with each shift. His physical play has generated more scoring chances for his teammates and made him a more challenging player to defend against. He plays a crucial role in front of the net by utilizing his size and strength to enhance the power play. This helps generate second-chance opportunities and creates higher-quality scoring chances by distracting the goalie with his imposing presence.

He brings a combination of skill, strength, and a strong work ethic that enhances Toronto’s lineup. As his game evolves rapidly, it is evident that Knies is on track to become a Toronto star for many years, which will help set the team up for long-term success.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (OHL), C/RW, Age: 19, Grade: A

One of the Maple Leafs’ top prospects, Easton Cowan, who was drafted 28th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, has been making his presence known as an alternate captain of the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. Cowan is a highly intelligent and creative forward. He generates opportunities using his speed and impressive dangle skills to outmaneuver opponents. His hockey sense complements his quick feet, allowing him to connect passing plays in transition, exploit defensive gaps with clever movements and feints, and find open spaces in the slot. In 16 games, he has 14 goals and 22 points, breaking records along the way.

Not only did he break the Knights’ point streak record after he posted a point in 34-straight games – a record set by Dave Gilmore during the 1993-94 OHL season – he is now on a 52-game point streak, just three games shy of tying the OHL point streak record of 55 games set by former Maple Leaf Doug Gilmour with the Cornwall Royals in 1982-83. Cowan has been one of the best players in the OHL over the past two seasons. He won the OHL MVP award last season and led the Knights to an OHL championship, though they came up short in the Memorial Cup against the Saginaw Spirit.

Cowan turns 20 on May 20 and has already signed his entry-level contract. There could be a significant discussion about having him join the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies when the Knights’ season is over or even have him spend some time with the big club.

Nikita Grebenkin, Toronto Marlies, RW, Age: 21, Grade: B

What we saw from Nikita Grebenkin during the preseason with the Marlies — and now with the Maple Leafs — shows what he will bring to the organization. This season with the Marlies, he has four goals and 10 points to rank second on the team and is tied for first on the team in power-play goals.

Grebenkin was drafted in 2022 alongside Fraser Minten and Dennis Hildeby, meaning he was somewhat overshadowed in that draft class and continued his career in Russia. However, based on his brief time in North America, his future looks very promising.

Grebenkin joined the team for their rookie tournament against Montreal before making his preseason debut playing alongside Tavares and Max Pacioretty. Late in the game, he energized the crowd with an enthusiastic fight against former Maple Leafs prospect Adam Gaudette. Despite the intense physicality in his game, he is a great playmaker who, when paired with speedy, skilled shooters, can open the doors to some creative plays while also being able to crash the net looking for loose rebounds.

Artur Akhtyamov, Toronto Marlies, G, Age: 23, Grade: B

Like Grebenkin, Artur Akhtyamov is in his first season in North America. In six games with the Marlies, he has looked great. Drafted in the fourth round in 2020, Akhtyamov is the oldest player on this list at 23 and also one of the oldest goaltenders on their list.

He has a 5-0-1 record in his rookie season, including one shutout. His .926 save percentage (SV%) ranks 11th among qualified goaltenders in the AHL and second among rookies, and his 1.95 goals-against average (GAA) ranks seventh in the league and best among rookies.

Akhtyamov is an athletic and aggressive goaltender who remains active in his crease. His speed and quick reflexes help him make reaction saves, compensating for some positional challenges many young goaltenders encounter. He moves well when covering the lower part of the net; however, he sometimes allows his hands to drop too low while in the butterfly position. His play, combined with Hildeby’s, helps the Leafs’ goaltending if there is an injury to Joseph Woll or Anthony Stolarz. It will also help in the future as these guys will look to take the reigns from Woll or Stolarz as they continue to grow in experience.

For the Maple Leafs, their time is now. Matthews, Marner, and Nylander are in their prime, and Tavares is playing well. Who knows how long their elite production will last? What we are seeing from these standout rookies is a glimpse of what is to come in the next couple of years when they take the reins and push the team into a new era.