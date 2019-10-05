Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

Bottom Line

Atlantic Division foes Toronto and Montreal take the ice.

Toronto finished 46-28-8 overall and 28-18-6 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Maple Leafs averaged 3.5 goals on 33.4 shots per game last season.

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev celebrates his first NHL career goal with teammates Tyson Barrie and Trevor Moore (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Montreal went 44-30-8 overall and 15-8-5 in Atlantic Division play in the 2018-19 season. The Canadiens averaged 3.0 goals on 34.1 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press