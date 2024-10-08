4 Things We Learned About the Maple Leafs in Preseason

The preseason concluded for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings. Which means, their regular season is around the corner as they get prepared to take on the Montreal Canadiens on October 9th.

While we know the Maple Leafs are a very strong regular season team, fans are already anticipating to see what this new look team with head coach Craig Berube can do when the playoffs roll around. In order to get there, they have to perform and secure a spot first. The sting of another early playoff exit still remains, it’s a new season and it’s a new chapter with a new look roster as well.

While many may not think preseason means anything, it does give a sense as to what this season could look like. In the six games played, the Maple Leafs showed that they are a different team compared to what we saw last season. Here are four things that we learned about the team during the preseason that could be key factors during the regular season.

Special Teams Could Bounce Back

There was cause for concern when it came to the Maple Leafs penalty kill and power play last season. Whether it was poor coverage being down a player or being too predictable with the man advantage, they weren’t successful in that regard. The power play ranked seventh in the league at 24%, but got cold heading into the post season and the penalty kill was an abysmal 76.9%.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Both categories look to produce a strong resurgence and a reason why the Maple Leafs could be more consistent this time around. The team had a 96% rate in that situation which ranked them first in the league. The lone goal came in their final one against the Detroit Red Wings from Andrew Copp. Their power play looked to be more organized, quicker and less predictable as they continue to adjust and learn a new system.

Much of this can be attributed to the aggressive mindset that Lane Lambert has brought on the penalty kill and the success that Marc Savard has had running the man advantage in the past. Lambert’s philosophy of striking quick and providing heavy pressure on puck carriers really seems to be resonating with the group. Savard letting the team play to its strengths is something that was missing last year, where the power play was focussed on creating the perfect play and entry. Having a top unit with the likes of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander leading the way, this could be fun to see what they can do under a new approach.

Maple Leafs More Defensively Sound

I had a bold prediction that the Maple Leafs defense will be better in terms of executing, minimizing the chances against and being able to close out games when things get tough in the later part of a game. Aside from their first game, a 6-5 loss in overtime to the Ottawa Senators, the Maple Leafs allowed two goals or less in the games that followed.

With names like Chris Tanev coming in, Philippe Myers having a strong camp and being a calming presence on the backend and the previous cast of Morgan Rielly, Jake McCabe and Simon Benoit back, there’s a great amount of balance on this team and better players that can play within their own end.

Chris Tanev, former Dallas Stars defenseman (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

With a new look defense, it shows that they will do whatever it takes to minimize the number of shots on net. Compared to this time last season the Maple Leafs fared much better as they approached the beginning of the season. They allowed 208 shots at five-on-five (32nd overall) in the 2023-24 preseason while only allowing 106 this time around, being eighth overall. They’re more aware on the backcheck, aren’t giving up as many odd-man rushes and chances off the rush as we saw the previous season and aren’t being over aggressive in their own zone. It was only the preseason, but it was a good start considering they faced games where they were going up against NHL-like rosters with a roster full of players making their mark.

Related: Maple Leafs Working to Tip the Balance of Expectations & Challenges

What’s also noteworthy is their ability to close out close games. In the dying minutes of a game, the Maple Leafs appear poised to handle the late game pressure when protecting a lead. They look more confident and aren’t second guessing their positioning and aren’t giving their opponents anything to work with the extra skater.

Steady Goaltending

The last few seasons haven’t been exactly consistent when it came to goaltending. One goaltender would outperform another and at the same time, there wasn’t always a reliable backup in the event if things go awry. Now that it looks like things could be headed in the right direction with Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stolarz showcasing his size and mobility in goal that he could surpass Woll if he isn’t consistent or out because of his health. Woll only got two games, but he looked rusty in the first game against the Senators giving up three goals. Though, he looked sharper in the final tune up against the Red Wings, playing the full game and making a number of big time saves.

In all situations in the preseason, Woll had an .889 save percentage. While it may seem slightly below average, his .912 career SV% is better. On the other hand, Stolarz had a .964 SV%. It’ll be interesting to see how things will play out as both will strive to be the starter. If the playoff Woll comes through and takes charge while having Stolarz as a capable backup, the team will have a strong tandem in goal. Let’s not forget that prospect Dennis Hildeby also impressed as he can look to earn a callup in the event of an injury.

Scoring Depth Could Take Big Step

Aside from the Core Four, no other Maple Leafs forward hit the 50-point mark. Max Domi was the closest with 47 points. The lack of secondary scoring was evident as it was Matthews, Nylander, Marner and John Tavares doing most of the leg work offensively. This season could see some names take a big step offensively, most notably Nicholas Robertson and Matthew Knies.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Robertson was easily one of the Maple Leafs’ best forwards, scoring five times in a span of three games including the game winning goals. There was an opportunity for him to take a big step with a new head coach behind the bench and he has done just that. He has the ability to be a 20-goal scorer and if he’s going to be a fixture in the top-nine, he needs to keep the foot on the gas. He had 14 goals last season and if his constant motor, energy and strong play with the puck continues, he could be an important player this season.

Knies finished eighth in team scoring last season with 15 goals and 35 points. Now that he’s slated to be on the top line, he has the potential for a breakout in his sophomore season. He looked impressive with his ability to establish forechecks, pursue pucks and win battles in the tough areas. He had three points in four games, had the second-best Corsi for percentage (67.07) and sixth best expected goals for percentage (62.23) at 5-on-5. He showed that he can play in a top offensive role and he’s more than ready for that opportunity consistently now.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Roster: Surprises & Key Battles Ahead of the 2024-25 Season

If Domi can hit the 15-goal mark and the addition of Max Pacioretty adding another possible 15-20, then this could be a deeper offensive unit than just relying on four forwards. Let’s not forget about Bobby McMann and the surge he had late in the season as well.

The Maple Leafs quest for a strong and consistent season now begins. The preseason did give us a glimpse at a different team that we’ve seen in the past when it comes to their overall play, structure and improvements from last season. While the potential is there, it’s now time to apply it and show that they can still be a top team in the league.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick.