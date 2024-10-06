Robertson Has Clearly Earned a Maple Leafs’ Roster Spot

It truly is amazing what one conversation can do for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson. Leading up to the start of training camp, Robertson and the Maple Leafs were at odds about his future as he requested a trade at the start of the offseason. However, a conversation with new head coach Craig Berube helped both sides find common ground about his place in the organization and to be given a fair chance to crack the roster.

As a result, Robertson signed a one-year deal with the team on a prove-it kind of deal. Weeks later, he’s been holding up his end of the bargain as he has been the Maple Leafs best producer and most consistent forward by far during the preseason. With some tough roster decisions to be made, Robertson has done everything he can to solidify his spot.

This change in his mindset and gameplay has captivated many as he has been turning heads. This is the most complete and consistent Robertson has been to date as there’s so much to like about his game right now.

Robertson Running Away with Roster Spot

When the preseason started many wondered how Robertson would respond after his trade request and if he can really take a big step forward with the opportunity that was presented to him by Berube and the Maple Leafs. He never really had a fair chance last season as he was in and out of the lineup when former coach Sheldon Keefe was behind the bench. (from, ‘Opinion | ‘I want to play.’ Nick Robertson re-enters the Maple Leafs picture, but he doesn’t sound happy’, Toronto Star – 3/11/24)

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

So far in the preseason, Robertson hasn’t looked back and has continued to impress with a new voice behind the bench. He has been an absolute powerhouse offensively as he’s been leading the charge. Since the third preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens, Robertson has scored five of the Maple Leafs six goals in three games. That alone is impressive as he had scored the game-winning goal in each of those games.

When looking at the rosters the Maple Leafs iced when Robertson played, only one game– that first one against the Canadiens– had a number of regulars in the lineup. For the most part, it was mainly younger players and those who were battling for a spot to make a lasting impression, including Robertson. He was the one carrying the team on his back as was noticeable every time he was on the ice. Finding the score sheet was bonus points for him as his game began to evolve.

After the Maple Leafs win against the Canadiens where Robertson scored the game-winning goal at home, Berube praised Robertson’s effort and wanted him to keep rolling with it.

“When you got a younger group like this and you got a player that’s played in the NHL and he’s coming off a good, solid hockey game, he needs another one,” Berube said according to TSN’s Mark Masters. “We need another one. We need him to lead tonight by example.”

Needless to say, Robertson answered Berube’s call and continued with a strong response in the games that followed. When the coach gave the chance in those games for him to be a top line player on the ice without any major regulars with him, he rose to the occasion and his confidence is now soaring.

Robertson More Complete Player

We always knew that Robertson was a lethal shooter dating back to his days in junior where he scored 55 goals with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League. Now, he’s found another level with the power that he has, the different ways he’s scoring goals and elevating his play to be a more complete player.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

His offensive numbers are strong at five-on-five, having an expected goals for percentage of 57.13% and a scoring chances for percentage of 65%. When looking at all five goals scored, they were impressive in their own right. There was the quick snap release going five-hole on Cayden Primeau after cutting in behind Lane Hutson, the far side shot on the power play (his first goal) and the move in tight on his second goal against the Detroit Red Wings. However, it was the game-winning goal against in the first game against the Canadiens that encompasses all aspects of his game.

Late into the second period, the puck is in the Canadiens zone. Robertson closely watches and pressures defender Adam Engstrom with his speed. Then, he quickly rips the puck off him with a timely stick lift and walks in and gets the puck off quickly for the goal. Those plays to force turnovers and create from the defensive side of the puck is what’s going to make him a factor with the Maple Leafs this season. That was also evident with his latest goal against the Red Wings. Before he scored, he rushed back to help out on the backcheck and quickly moves up to join the rush and score.

Robertson is quickly becoming a more responsible player, something that has lacked in his game before. There were times in the past where his awareness wasn’t the best and wasn’t quick enough to help out defensively. That’s a different story now as he knows that was something he needed to work on and make his presence known as a player that can be relied on both sides of the puck. He’s found himself blocking shots and being in a penalty killing role in the preseason earning nearly 10 minutes of ice time– third most on the team– in that situation. With his speed and ability to quickly strike and score, that could work to the Maple Leafs advantage when down a man.

Robertson needed to come in strong and prove that he was able to be a player the team could use regularly. He didn’t just meet the bare minimum; he went above and beyond surpassing everyone’s expectations. While he may be a fixture as a third-line energy forward, he definitely has shown that he can be a top-six contributor given how he was playing as the go-to offensive driver.

He has all but solidified a roster spot with his play. Where he’ll be in the lineup is the next big question.

