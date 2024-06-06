Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Hyman, Lyubushkin & Kämpf

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share four eclectic topics floating around the team. From new insights about Zack Hyman’s decision to join the Edmonton Oilers to updates on the Maple Leafs’ defense, hiring a new associate coach, and David Kampf’s rigorous workout routine, there’s plenty of buzz surrounding the team this offseason.

Item 1: Why Zach Hyman Left Toronto for Edmonton

Ahead of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, Zach Hyman reflected on his move from the Maple Leafs to the Oilers in 2021. Despite his desire to stay in Toronto, salary cap constraints prevented the Maple Leafs from offering him a suitable contract. “I’d have loved to be a Maple Leaf for life,” Hyman said. “But when that door closed, and Edmonton showed interest, it was the place I wanted to come.”

The Oilers signed Hyman to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with a $5.5 million annual cap hit—a bargain given his production. In Edmonton, Hyman has flourished, scoring 54 goals in 80 games this season, compared to his previous high of 21 goals set in Toronto. His playoff performance has been equally impressive, leading the 2024 Playoffs with 14 goals. Hyman’s success in Edmonton underscores what the Maple Leafs lost and what the Oilers gained—a top-tier forward who has been worth every penny.

Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

It makes me wonder what other NHL players who are underused and undervalued by their teams could break out in the right circumstances. It’s unlikely Hyman would have exploded had he remained with the Maple Leafs. His decision was wise, considering the way things unfolded.

Item 2: Will Toronto Bring Back Lyubushkin and Edmundson?

The Maple Leafs face crucial decisions regarding their defensive lineup this summer. Ilya Lyubushkin and Joel Edmundson are among the key players in question. Edmundson and Lyubushkin played crucial roles for the team this season, particularly during the playoffs.

There are rumors that the Maple Leafs might be interested in re-signing both defensemen. However, rumors also mention that Edmundson and his agent have been having discussions. The Maple Leafs want to keep him, but Edmundson seems inclined to test free agency to weigh his options and assess his market value before committing.

In contrast, discussions about a contract extension for Lyubushkin have yet to begin but are expected to start soon. While there remains uncertainty about Lyubushkin’s future with the team, re-signing him might make the most sense. Additionally, reports indicate that T.J. Brodie will not return to the team and will head to free agency. This decision might increase Toronto’s desire to re-sign Edmundson and Lyubushkin.

Item 3: Maple Leafs Hire Lane Lambert as Associate Coach

The Maple Leafs have made a significant addition to their coaching staff, hiring Lane Lambert as an associate coach under head coach Craig Berube. Lambert, who served as head coach of the New York Islanders for parts of two seasons from 2022 to 2024, brings a wealth of experience to the club. Patrick Roy replaced him in New York after he was relieved of his duties in January.

Before leading the Islanders, Lambert served as an associate coach under Barry Trotz, a role whose responsibilities reach beyond those of an assistant coach. He also contributed to the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup victory in 2018 during his tenure from 2014 to 2018. Lambert’s coaching journey began with the Nashville Predators, where he served as an assistant coach from 2011 to 2014.

Lambert’s arrival prompted the departure of assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who has overseen the team’s penalty kill since Mike Van Ryn assumed control of the defence last summer. The current coaching roster includes Berube, Lambert, Van Ryn, and Guy Boucher. With Lambert, questions emerge about Boucher’s dual role in managing the forward group and the power play. Lambert’s extensive experience and strategic acumen are anticipated to enhance the team’s coaching synergy as they strive for improved performance next season.

Item 4: David Kämpf’s Fitness Level Is Unworldly

David Kämpf’s commitment to fitness is off the charts. Just two weeks after helping Czechia win gold at the Men’s World Hockey Championship, Kämpf is already back to his rigorous offseason training, as highlighted by his wife, Eliska, on Instagram. Known for his disciplined approach to diet and exercise—famously stating, “I don’t eat cheat meals”—Kämpf stands out as a fitness fanatic.

His dedication paid off during the 2023-24 season when he played a vital role as a penalty-killer and defensive forward for the Maple Leafs, earning a four-year, $9.6 million contract. Kämpf’s standout performance at the World Championship, where he led his team with a plus-9 rating, underscores his exceptional play. As he prepares for the 2024-25 season, Kämpf’s early return to training sets a high standard for his teammates and strengthens his case as possibly the fittest player in the NHL.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

This time of year is always filled with rumors. That said, it suggests that the Maple Leafs must change their lineup. New players will come, and players will leave. What the team will look like at the beginning of training camp in the fall has yet to be decided. However, it’s always fun to see.