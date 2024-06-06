Utah NHL Club Narrows Potential Names Down to 6

Smit Entertainment Group announced on Thursday that they have narrowed down the number of potential names for the new Utah NHL club from 20 to 6. The results come after fans voted for these six names in the first round of voting.

“More than 520,000 fans participated in the first phase of our multi-step process to help name Utah’s NHL team,” the group stated on the name polling website, “and there were six names that were resounding fan favorites – accounting for 60% of the total vote.”

The second round of voting will launch Thursday and will remain open until June 20. Those who vote get to choose one of the remaining six.

According to Sportsnet, the final six names are Blizzard, Mammoth, Outlaws, Venom, Yeti and Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC).

This name will not be used for the team’s inaugural season in Utah. For the first season, they will just go by Utah. The voted-on name and its brand, mascot and logo will not debut until the following season (2025-26).

The buzz continues for the new franchise. Along with the next round of name voting, it was announced that the number of season ticket deposits for the inaugural season reached 34,000.