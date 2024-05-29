Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Cowan, Minten & Knies

I’ll share three thoughts about the team in this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs news and rumors. First, I’ll discuss the quick hiring of former Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe by the New Jersey Devils. Second, I’ll highlight Easton Cowan’s impressive postseason success in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Third, I’ll share an idea I read this morning about possibly having a Maple Leafs kid line for the 2024-25 season.

Over the past seven seasons I’ve covered the team, the forward corps has transitioned from relying on young forwards to having this same core group grow into their primes. Is it now time to introduce some more youngsters to the lineup? One can hope.

Item One: Sheldon Keefe Introduced as Devils Head Coach

The New Jersey Devils’ decision to hire Sheldon Keefe as their new head coach underlines what was described as a strategic and thoughtful process led by Devils general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald. Acting swiftly after Keefe’s firing post-Toronto playoff elimination, Fitzgerald proactively grabbed Keefe before potential competition arose. Until Keefe became available, the Devils had undergone a thorough and patient hiring process, marked by extensive evaluations and waiting for the right timing.

Tom Fitzgerald, general manager of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At Keefe’s introduction to the New Jersey media earlier this week, Fitzgerald described the Devils’ commitment to diligence and careful decision-making. He shared conversations about his own critical discussions on hockey philosophies with Keefe, highlighting their shared visions for the team and emphasizing the importance of alignment in coaching beliefs.

An interesting part of the conversation was the importance of personal and family considerations in Keefe’s hiring process. That discussion added a human touch, but it also might have been a subtle point at Maple Leafs management (especially Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan), who had a year ago let then-Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas go for sharing that he needed to consult with his family before he extended with the Maple Leafs.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Shanahan Took Huge Risk by Dumping Dubas

In this case, Fitzgerald shared that he respected Keefe’s need to involve his family in the decision-making process. In a video he had made thanking Leafs Nation for the chance to coach his dream team (the Maple Leafs), Keefe noted his desire to spend time with his deserving family before engaging in another job.

Thank you, Leafs Nation 💙✌️ pic.twitter.com/WN4iXJZjjE — Sheldon Keefe (@SheldonKeefe) May 9, 2024

During Keefe’s introduction, Fitzgerald noted the two’s mutual solid interests, demonstrated through the length and depth of their communication and discussions, which set the foundation for a collaborative working relationship. Given the Devils’ well-planned approach to securing a high-caliber coach without rushing the decision-making process, they hired Keefe so quickly, which speaks to the organization’s certainty about him being the right candidate.

Clicked: NHL Rumors: Senators, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Devils

From my reading, many Maple Leafs fans couldn’t wait to see Keefe depart. Now, they await the team’s future success under new leadership. The Devils’ unique hiring approach highlighted their belief in Keefe’s coaching abilities. As the old saying suggests, one fan’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Item Two: Maple Leafs Prospect Easton Cowan Shines at Memorial Cup

Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan played a pivotal role in the London Knights’ 5-4 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Memorial Cup on Monday night. Cowan registered his first two points (both assists) in the tournament, including a crucial helper on the game-winning goal. His play helped propel the Knights to a 2-0-0-0 record in round-robin play. His standout performance came after being held off the scoresheet in the team’s opening win against the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Matthew Knies, Topi Niemela, and Easton Cowan (The Hockey Writers)

Selected 28th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Cowan displayed his playmaking abilities, particularly during a second-period surge where the Knights scored three unanswered goals. This victory ties the Knights with the Saginaw Spirit atop the Memorial Cup standings, setting up a decisive clash between the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) teams tonight (Wednesday). The winner of this match will secure a guaranteed spot in the Memorial Cup Final, with both teams already assured of semifinal berths.

What Could Be Next for the Maple Leafs?

One thing that is so fun about this time of the offseason for the Maple Leafs is the stirring of possibilities. One such possibility is that the Maple Leafs have the potential to feature a highly skilled “kid line” next season. Entering his sophomore season, Matthew Knies could join rookies Fraser Minten and Cowan, forming one of the NHL’s best young lines. Each player brings a unique element to the trio, combining their individual skills to create a dynamic and tough partnership.

How fun would that be for Maple Leafs fans?