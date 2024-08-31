Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Sullivan, Dubas & Robertson

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll cover two intriguing rumors and one significant hiring. First, there’s speculation that the Maple Leafs might be interested in veteran forward Max Pacioretty. Known for his hard work, skill, and leadership, Pacioretty could be a valuable addition, especially since the team lacks veteran presence this season. With his experience as a former captain of the Montreal Canadiens, Pacioretty could bring much-needed leadership to the locker room.

The second rumor involves Nick Robertson, with whispers out of Pittsburgh suggesting that his former general manager (GM), Kyle Dubas, might be interested in bringing him to the Penguins. Dubas, who oversaw drafting Robertson, might see him as a reclamation project worth pursuing.

Finally, the Maple Leafs’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, have made a notable addition to their coaching staff by hiring Steve Sullivan. Sullivan, who played for the Maple Leafs and had a long career in the NHL, will bring his extensive experience to head coach John Gruden’s team.

Item One: Are the Maple Leafs After Max Pacioretty?

The Maple Leafs are reportedly “firmly in the mix” to sign veteran forward Max Pacioretty, which could bolster their offensive depth. Pacioretty, known for his prolific goal-scoring ability, has six 30-goal seasons under his belt, making him an attractive target for a team looking to add firepower. However, there are clear reasons for and corresponding concerns about bringing Pacioretty to Toronto.

Reasons for Interest in Pacioretty

Pacioretty has consistently been a reliable goal scorer. He can find the back of the net, especially in crucial moments. He could give the Maple Leafs valuable depth scoring from their forward group. He might be the difference-maker the team needs in tight games to push them over the edge. Pacioretty is particularly effective on the power play, where his presence around the net and ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities could strengthen Toronto’s special teams. Adding him could provide another weapon in man-advantage situations, potentially increasing their power-play efficiency.

Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Beyond scoring, Pacioretty plays a 200-foot game and contributes defensively, bringing versatility to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. His experience in the NHL also means he could provide veteran leadership to a team with younger players looking to move up the ranks.

Reasons for Caution about Pacioretty

Pacioretty’s recent injury history is a significant red flag. Plagued by two Achilles tears and other nagging issues, his ability to stay healthy is debatable. At 35, Pacioretty is also in the twilight of his career. While he has been a top performer in the past, age and the physical toll of his injuries could affect his ability to keep up with the fast-paced NHL game. His performance could decline, which might not justify any investment over the league minimum.

Finally, regarding salary, the Maple Leafs’ current cap situation adds another layer of complexity. With limited cap space, adding a player like Pacioretty could strain their financial flexibility. The team must carefully consider how his contract would fit within their salary cap structure and whether his potential contributions are worth the cost.

The bottom line is that Pacioretty’s scoring ability and experience make him an intriguing option for the Maple Leafs; however, concerns about his health, age, and the financial implications of signing him suggest that Toronto should proceed cautiously.

Item Two: Could Robertson Find a New Home with Dubas in Pittsburgh?

With the NHL season approaching, rumors continue about Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson who is not yet under contract. The young winger, who has struggled to land a consistent spot in the Maple Leafs’ lineup, could potentially be on the move, and the Pittsburgh Penguins might be a team to watch.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

According to Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, Penguins GM Kyle Dubas, who previously served as the Maple Leafs’ GM, remains a fan of Robertson. This connection has fueled speculation that the Penguins might want to obtain the 22-year-old forward.

Given the Maple Leafs’ current cap situation, with about $1.275 million in projected space and 12 forwards already on the roster, an offer sheet could be an intriguing option for the Penguins. An offer sheet below $2.29 million would only cost a third-round pick, a price the Penguins might be willing to pay for a player of Robertson’s potential. Sources suggest that the Maple Leafs would likely match an offer sheet in this range. If it came to that, Toronto would likely get more return in a trade.

Another possibility is that the Penguins might trade a player similar to Robertson in exchange for the young forward and then sign him to a three-year, $6 million contract. Such a move would give Robertson stability and a fresh start while giving the Penguins a potential offensive spark. Dubas could move to reunite with Robertson in Pittsburgh as the rumors continue to circulate. Maple Leafs and Penguins fans will watch closely to see how this situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Item Three: Marlies Hire Steve Sullivan for Their Coaching Staff

The Toronto Marlies have added to their coaching staff by hiring former NHL forward Steve Sullivan as an assistant coach. Announced on Thursday, this move brings a wealth of experience and a strong hockey pedigree to the Marlies.

Sullivan, a 50-year-old Timmins, Ontario native, will join head coach Gruden’s staff, working alongside assistant coach Michael Dyck, goalie coach Hannu Toivonen, and video coach Troy Paquette. While this marks Sullivan’s first coaching role at the professional level, he brings a deep understanding of the game from his extensive career both on and off the ice.

Steve Sullivan when he was with the Pittsburgh Penguins (Dan4th/Flickr)

Sullivan’s career in hockey spans several different roles, including time spent with the Arizona Coyotes organization from 2014 to 2021, where he served as a development coach, director of player development, and assistant general manager. Notably, he briefly held the interim GM position for the Coyotes in 2020. His experience managing the Tucson Roadrunners, Arizona’s primary AHL affiliate, further makes him a valuable asset to the Marlies.

As a player, Sullivan enjoyed a 16-season NHL career, including a stint with the Maple Leafs from 1997 to 1999. He played 154 games for Toronto, contributing 38 goals and 50 assists. His playing career also included stops with the New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators, and Coyotes, where he scored 290 goals and added 457 assists in 1,011 career games. He was also a key figure in the AHL, winning the Calder Cup with the Albany River Rats in 1995 and earning All-Star honors in 1996.

Sullivan’s hiring by the Marlies brings a familiar face to Toronto and someone with a strong track record in player development and team management. His extensive experience in various roles and his deep ties to the hockey community make him a promising addition to the Marlies’ coaching team.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As a longtime fan of Pacioretty, dating back to his days with the Canadiens, I’ve always appreciated the value seasoned veterans bring to a team. The Maple Leafs have benefited from having experienced players who can mentor younger talent and provide leadership on and off the ice. However, I also believe the Maple Leafs must start blending more of their young players into the lineup.

Last year’s experience with Bobby McMann showed that some youngsters wait to prove themselves in the NHL. It would be a shame to bring in a veteran at a higher salary, especially when a young player with similar potential could fill that role. We know what a veteran can contribute. While that’s valuable, we have yet to see what some of these younger players can do.

There could be a few diamonds in the rough that the Maple Leafs should be developing. I hope the team gives them a fair chance to play themselves into solid roles this season.