Winnipeg Jets Need to Consider Adding Free Agent Tyler Johnson

While the free agent market has slowed down, there are still several players left without teams. One of those players is veteran forward Tyler Johnson. There are lots of upsides and downsides to signing the veteran forward, but it’s something the Winnipeg Jets should at least consider going into the season.

Tyler Johnson Could Help with Centre Depth

The 34-year-old forward made a name for himself with the Tampa Bay Lightning when he centred a line with Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat that was dubbed “The Triplets.” While he might not have the same level of the game he did when he was younger, he’s still a versatile and speedy centre. On a team where centre depth is a bit questionable, he could provide some much-needed relief to the Jets.

Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry are all but locks for the 1C and 3C respectively, but the 2C and 4C are still fluctuating. Johnson would be a good fit for 4C if the Jets want someone with lots of NHL experience. He has a career faceoff percentage of 49.6, which would be a big improvement from some of their other centre options. He finished last season with 17 goals and 14 assists in 67 games, so he still generates some decent offence as well.

Johnson Is a Veteran Presence Who Knows How to Win

Johnson won the Stanley Cup back-to-back with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021, so he knows a thing or two about what it takes to win. A veteran with that kind of experience can bolster the Jets lineup, especially for the players who haven’t been to the playoffs or made a deep run yet.

Not only that, but he’s already said that he wants to play for a contender. He spent his last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks who are in the midst of a rebuild, so it’s not entirely surprising he’s looking to get back into more competitive play. The Jets are likely to be a contender again, and he could be a key piece in helping improve the team’s playoff chances.

The Jets Could Sign Him for Cheap

When the Jets sign Cole Perfetti, odds are, they’ll lose a good chunk of their remaining $5 million in cap space. Johnson’s last contract was worth $5 million a year, which is way too steep for the Jets, especially at this point in Johnson’s career. However, it’s August and he still isn’t signed to a team. If he’s looking to continue his NHL career, he may take a lower offer. Depending on how much cap space is left, the team could offer him a one-year deal somewhere in the ballpark between league minimum and $1.5 million. That would be a decent price for a 4C who brings experience and skill to the table.

Johnson Doesn’t Fit Into Scott Arniel’s Vision of Getting Younger

While Johnson ticks a lot of boxes for the Jets’ needs, he also carries several downsides. Head coach Scott Arniel said he believes the youth are “vital” to any successful team’s future, and the Jets have several young prospects coming through the system. Perfetti is expected to get more ice time under Arniel’s leadership, and Manitoba Moose forwards like Brad Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov are hoping to land a spot on the NHL roster this season.

Tyler Johnson could provide the Winnipeg Jets some centre depth

Johnson is 34 years old, and while his veteran leadership and talents are helpful, he doesn’t fit into the team’s long-term plans of getting younger and bringing up organizational talent. Signing him could be a temporary depth solution, but he could also block the way for younger players to transition into the big leagues. The Jets are a team that needs to rely on their draft picks to cultivate NHL talent, and preventing their prospects from NHL ice time only hurts the organization. While it may be nice to have extra centre depth with an experienced player, Johnson could ultimately hinder player development.

He’s Suffered Multiple Setbacks from Injuries

Since joining the Blackhawks, Johnson has yet to play a full season in the NHL due to suffering multiple injuries. In his first season with Chicago, he had several setbacks and only played in 26 games. Most of his injuries were ankle or foot-related, and he was limited to less than 70 games a season.

The Jets have a lot of depth to rely on should somebody get hurt, but it’s hard to build chemistry and get a lineup going with an injury-riddled player. The team already struggled last season with a few injuries, like Gabriel Vilardi who tore his MCL and had an enlarged spleen. It may be risky to sign Johnson with his previous history, especially if his asking price is anywhere above $2 million.

Should the Jets Sign Tyler Johnson?

In all honesty, I think it depends on how training camp goes. It’s hard to imagine Johnson will still be available once the season kicks off, but with how little chatter there seems to be surrounding him, it’s certainly possible. In that scenario, it may be worth adding him around training camp or the start of the season if the Jets don’t feel like their prospects are ready for NHL play yet. Filling a hole in the lineup with Johnson on a one-year deal could be a good temporary solution.

That being said, I find it hard to believe the Jets are going to have problems with their young players. Lambert and Chibrikov looked good in their debuts last season, and their American Hockey League (AHL) stats show that they’re at least worthy of a chance in the NHL. While both of them would need some time to adjust to a new level of play, I can’t see it being a big enough issue that the Jets would need to sign another depth forward. Offering him a contract is at least worth consideration, but I think the team is well-poised to start the season off on a good foot.