Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Timmins, Kampf, Sammy & Antropov

By the time this post is read, the Toronto Maple Leafs should have landed in Stockholm, Sweden. Over the next week, they will play in the 2023 NHL Global Series. The team faces the Detroit Red Wings on Friday and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Although coach Sheldon Keefe noted the biggest challenge of the journey was adjusting to the time change, he believed there was ample time for the team to adjust to the new time zone. The Red Wings have already held a practice in Sweden on Monday and will play a game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Latest News & Highlight

To combat jet lag and swiftly acclimate to the new time zone in Stockholm, the Maple Leafs’ plan is to transition directly from the plane to a practice session on Tuesday afternoon. The goal is to keep everyone engaged and alert, with a quick stop at the hotel for lunch before hitting the ice.

For the team, it will be a new experience. There seems to be time for both getting ready for their games as well as learning more about Sweden as a country and as a culture.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the news emerging from the team as it prepares to engage in this experience.

Item One: Conor Timmins Is Nearing a Return to Play

In a promising update and a boost for the Maple Leafs blue line, defenceman Conor Timmins practiced in a regular jersey yesterday. That means he’s recovered from a lower-body injury that had sidelined him for the past six weeks. Timmins, known for his ability as an offensive defenceman, was seen taking on the role of the quarterback for the team’s top power-play unit during practice.

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite Timmins’ unfortunate history with injuries, he’s had an impact when he’s been healthy. He seems to put up offensive numbers on the ice; and, recently his defence has improved. His return should add depth and a bit of stability to the defensive lineup. He should be a welcome boost for a team that has faced its share of defensive challenges early on this season.

Coach Keefe shared his optimism about Timmins’ progress, noting that he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery. A final determination on his status for upcoming games will be made before any games are played later in the week. During the preseason, Timmins was impressive. In two games, he registered six points. However, he hasn’t played in a regular season game because of his untimely injury.

David Kampf missed practice yesterday as a result of the hit he took from the Vancouver Canucks’ Dakota Joshua in Saturday’s game. When asked why Kampf wasn’t practicing, coach Keefe added tongue-in-cheek that the swelling hadn’t yet gone down on the “clean hit” that Kampf had taken from Joshua during the game. The hit prompted a spirited fight between 40-year-old Mark Giordano (the oldest NHL player this season) and Joshua.

Sheldon Keefe on Leafs centre David Kampf missing practice:



"He's going to be fine. He just needs some of the swelling to go down in his face from the clean hit to the head that he took."@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 13, 2023

The altercation has also prompted tons of discussion about the change in the Maple Leafs’ level of engagement in sticking up for each other on the ice when a dangerous altercation has taken place. After Giordano’s response, Max Domi also jumped to the aid of Nick Robertson and tussled with the Canucks’ Ian Cole.

Perhaps there’s a page turned about the idea of what the team needs to do to have more evident team unity. The readiness to stand up for each other is a step in the right direction I believe.

Item Three: ​​Nik Antropov’s Impact with Goalie Ilya Samsonov

Russian goalie Ilya Samsonov was quoted as having appreciated his recent work with former Maple Leafs right-winger Nik Antropov. Antropov lives in Toronto and is a valued member of the Maple Leafs community. It seems he has been working to support Samsonov as the young goalie has struggled with his play this season.

Nik Antropov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo By Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)

Part of the connection is the twosome’s shared Russian background. That allows them to speak in the same language but also to understand the nuances of Russian culture better. The word from Samsonov is that Antropov has helped support him during his tough play. If his game against the Canucks was proof of the success, things are going very well indeed.

For all the Maple Leafs’ flaws, the organization does seem committed to providing a supportive environment for all its players (and alumni as well). For Samsonov, having a familiar voice as well as taking advantage of Antropov’s involvement in shooting and goalie sessions has proven to be a valuable resource.

This is not the first time the Maple Leafs have had Antropov work with their Russian players. If Samsonov continues to excel, Antropov’s role will stand out as one of the little (but big) things the organization does to help nurture their players’ well-being both on and off the ice.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

This is not, by the way, the first time Antropov has popped up in relationships with Maple Leafs players recently. Last season, when Luke Schenn returned to Toronto at the trade deadline, he had a nostalgic reunion with Antropov in Scotiabank Arena.

As Schenn walked into the arena he had a quick trip down memory lane by an encounter with his old teammate. Schenn noted, “The first guy I ran into was Nik Antropov.”

Antropov was Schenn’s teammate during the 2008-09 season. It had been 11 years since he last wore the blue and white uniform. The connections within the hockey community seem to last a lifetime. It’s good to see Antropov still engaged with the organization.