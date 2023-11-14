Blackhawks May Need to Lock Rink to Keep Bedard Off the Ice

While the Chicago Blackhawks have started the 2023-24 season with mixed results (5-8-0 record), they are heading in the right direction by their play on the ice. A major reason for this is the arrival of rookies Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski. The general expectation is that these two will be long-term parts of the Blackhawks’ core, and they have not disappointed so far this campaign.

A big reason behind their success is not only their skill but also their immense drive. Bedard and Korchinski are two young players who are constantly aiming to improve, and Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson recently discussed this with reporters.

The Blackhawks’ bench boss was asked by a reporter if the team might ever need to lock the rink so Bedard does not skate on off days. Richardson jokingly responded, saying that he would have Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson deal with that, as he does not have a key to the rin. Check out the video below to hear Richardson’s full comments on Bedard and Korchinski.

This was a fun exchange between Richardson and the reporters, so let’s dive into it a bit more.

The Kids Are Looking to Get Better

Besides Bedard’s elite skills often being discussed by fans and analysts, he has received a ton of praise for his outstanding work ethic. This exchange between Richardson and reports is only the latest example of this. However, Korchinski has not been talked about as often in this way as Bedard, but he ought to. Clearly, the 19-year-old defenseman has gotten Richardson’s attention in this aspect.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There is no question that Bedard and Korchinski both have extremely high potential. Many envision Bedard to become one of the best players, if not the best player, in the NHL as he continues to grow his game. Meanwhile, Korchinski has the tools to emerge as a future top-pairing defenseman. However, besides their natural skill, their dedication to improving should only help their chances of hitting their highest ceilings.

Coaches love having hard-working players lead their locker room; these kids show this characteristic early. That is simply a great thing for this young Blackhawks club.

Richardson Wants Them to Avoid Burning Out

Although Richardson is impressed with Bedard and Korchinski’s dedication to practicing and training, he also noted to reporters that he hopes they rest and take it easy when they are away from the ice. This is because he said that fatigue “adds up” during a hard work week. This is an understandable concern, as the NHL season is long and grueling, so burning out is quite possible.

Regardless, the Blackhawks have something special with Bedard and Korchinski. Their drive to be better, mixed with their elite potential, is a nice combination, and it will be fun to see how much they improve as the campaign rolls on.