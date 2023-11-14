Sharks Getting a Boost From Hertl & Eklund Pairing

After one of the worst starts to a season in NHL history, the San Jose Sharks have found slightly more stability with a 2-2 record in their last four games. While they still have a lot of work to do to win consistently, one positive development has been the pairing of Tomas Hertl and William Eklund as linemates. The two forwards have played well together, and currently sit in first and third respectively on the team in points. They are injecting some life into a struggling offense by creating opportunities for themselves and their teammates. Their improved play as a result of playing on the same line has created positives at this early point of the season, and could lead to further growth throughout the year as well as some hope for the future.

Hertl and Eklund Improve Sharks’ Offense

Most of the productive offensive plays from the Sharks over the last four games have been a result of the Hertl-Eklund line. The team scored six goals across those games and at least one of Hertl and Eklund registered a point on four of them. When they weren’t scoring, the two helped create several of San Jose’s best chances. The Sharks are still consistently getting outshot, but their best looks and most sustained offensive pressure are usually a result of the duo’s efforts. The two have also helped improve a floundering power play somewhat, and Eklund even created an offensive opportunity during a penalty kill against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 9.

William Eklund, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

More importantly, Eklund and Hertl have helped restore the Sharks to competency, albeit not true success. Through 11 games, San Jose was largely overwhelmed on the ice, like they simply didn’t deserve to compete. Over the last four games, with the two new linemates playing together, the Sharks look like they belong on NHL ice — an admittedly low bar to clear, but one that was necessary given their brutal start.

Slowly but surely, the Sharks are showing some offensive improvement, and Hertl and Eklund are right in the middle of it. The other lines will need to come along for the ride, but two forwards stepping up their play is a step in the right direction.

Hertl and Eklund Help Multiple Sharks Teammates

Early in the season, the Sharks are still juggling their line combinations. This explains why Eklund and Hertl didn’t start playing together until recently, and even since then they have played with different forwards to complete their line. But no matter their linemate, they’ve found ways to generate goals.

Against Edmonton, Fabian Zetterlund registered a first-period goal off assists from Hertl and Eklund, then assisted on Hertl’s goal in the second period. Zetterlund’s two-point night moved him into second on the team in scoring, sandwiched between his linemates who made the goals happen. Two games later, on Nov. 12 against the Anaheim Ducks, head coach David Quinn put Eklund and Hertl with Luke Kunin instead. They promptly assisted Kunin on the only Sharks goal of the game.

Offensive impact in hockey can’t simply be measured by an individual’s scoring. It also needs to factor in the chances created for others on the ice. In the early days of their partnership, Hertl and Eklund are delivering.

Potential For Sharks’ Future

Having recently turned 21, Eklund is one of San Jose’s youngest players and a crucial part of the team’s future. Meanwhile, Hertl is 30 and entering the veteran phase of his career, under contract through 2030. The two are at different stages of their lives and their NHL journeys, but they have an opportunity to develop a symbiotic relationship. Hertl can serve as a mentor to Eklund and give him confidence by consistently feeding him for scoring opportunities. Eklund, on the other hand, can prolong Hertl’s career by being a reliable shooter and passer to whom Hertl can give the puck for years to come. The last few games — particularly the two wins — have created a very small sample size for what that might look like.

The best Sharks teams in franchise history were a solid combination of accomplished veterans and exciting young players. With Hertl and Eklund playing on the same line, the next such combination might be on the way in the near future.