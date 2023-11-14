NHL Rumors: Bruins, Panthers, Canadiens, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, add the Boston Bruins to the list of teams that might have interest in Nikita Zadorov of the Calgary Flames. There is also chatter that the Florida Panthers are aggressively pursuing Patrick Kane. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are looking for Sam Montembeault to make a decision and Connor McDavid shoots down any narrative he played a role in the coaching decisions made over the last 48 hours in Edmonton.

Are the Bruins Also Looking at Zadorov?

According to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, an NHL source has conveyed the possibility of Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney showing interest in Nikita Zadorov. The source alleges that Sweeney had previously made efforts to acquire the Flames defenseman, proposing a potential trade involving Matt Grzelcyk.

Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I look at the Bruins right now and the way they’re built – they’re big, hard on the forecheck and playing playoff style – I’m thinking Sweeney’s in on Zadorov,” an NHL source said. “I know for a fact Sweeney’s looked into him before. They’ve been listening on [Matt] Grzelcyk. That could be a great 1-for-1 one for guys headed for free agency?”

The other teams listed to have interest in Zadorov are the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.

Panthers Getting Aggressive With Push For Patrick Kane

According to Elliotte Friedman, Florida Panthers’ GM Bill Zito has upped his pitch to sign Patrick Kane. Friedman notes, “I heard he’s been very aggressive with Kane: ‘Come here, we can’t give you the most money, but we can give you a chance to win.’” He added, “I don’t know if Kane’s going to end up there, but Florida incredibly — and maybe unbelievably — has made its case early in the year with how they’ve played.”

Friedman thinks we’re starting to get closer to the Patrick Kane decision and notes that Florida has been one of the most aggressive teams since the start.

Canadiens Looking to Make Decision on Montembeault

Also being reported by Friedman, the Montreal Canadiens aim to address their three-goalie predicament. Keeping Sam Montembeault could bring goaltending stability, allowing decisions on Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau he said in his latest podcast. Of the three netminders on the Canadiens roster, only Montembeault is without a deal for 2024-25.

Montembeault, 27, boasts a 3-2-1 record in six starts this season, with a 2.89 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. Signing him could provide clarity to Montreal’s goalie situation. He noted, “They’re seeking certainty with Montembeault, and the answer remains to be seen.”

McDavid Knew Nothing About the Knoblauch Hiring Beforehand

Ryan Rishaug is reporting that Connor McDavid is none-too pleased about the narrative he might have factored into the decision to fire former Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft and get Kris Knoblauch hired. Knoblauch was McDavid’s former Erie Otters coach, but McDavid notes that’s just a coincidence.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rishaug also notes that he asked for clarification by Oilers’ CEO Jeff Jackson about not having consulted the leadership group when Ken Holland said he talked to the veterans before the decision was made. Rishaug writes:

Jackson says there were normal discussions between Holland and some of the veterans about how things were going in a tough time, but players were not specifically consulted on that coaching decision. He also clarified – That McDavid is not consulted nor put in position to weigh in on big organizational decisions like yesterdays, and other hirings, moves etc.. He prefers not to be, and wants to stay focused on playing.

McDavid said he did like Knoblauch as a coach and is looking forward to working with him again.