Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Danford Trade Value, Carlo’s Future, & Knies Rising

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the new season with a mix of promise and uncertainty. While the core remains competitive, the departures, acquisitions, and prospect pool have fans and analysts weighing what the team’s next moves should be. From potential trades to players embracing the pressure of the spotlight, there’s plenty to monitor.

This week, three key storylines have emerged that could shape Toronto’s upcoming season, from prospect trade discussions to how emerging stars are stepping up in the post-Mitch Marner era.

Item One: Maple Leafs Prospect Ben Danford Emerging as Prime Trade Chip

Toronto’s prospect pool isn’t deep, but it includes high-end talent in Easton Cowan and Ben Danford. NHL insider Steven Ellis (the associate editor and prospect analyst for Daily Faceoff) believes no Maple Leafs prospect should be considered untouchable, suggesting that Toronto could consider trading Danford if it helps the team contend now. He points to how teams like the Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, and Tampa Bay Lightning have prioritized proven NHL depth over long-term development to build competitive rosters.

Ben Danford, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Danford, drafted 31st overall in 2024, is Toronto’s top defensive prospect and a stay-at-home blueliner. His NHL debut is likely a couple of years away, which raises questions about whether his timeline matches the team’s win-now window. Fans have reacted strongly against the idea of trading him, noting Toronto has already given up plenty of prospects in recent years. Still, the debate remains: does Danford’s future align with immediate championship ambitions?

Item Two: Would the Maple Leafs Really Consider Trading Brandon Carlo?

Another name floating in trade speculation is Brandon Carlo. Acquired from the Boston Bruins at last year’s deadline, the 28-year-old right-shot defender was brought in to stabilize the Maple Leafs’ blue line. A number of writers have suggested Carlo could become a trade asset if Toronto decides to strengthen its forward group, particularly in light of Marner’s departure.

Not all fans are convinced. Many point out that right-shot defencemen are harder to replace than forwards, and Toronto could address its forward depth via professional tryouts (PTOs) like Jack Roslovic or by monitoring potential NHL returns like Evgeny Kuznetsov. For now, Carlo’s name may be more of a placeholder than a serious trade candidate, with any potential move likely waiting until later in the season when suitable forward options emerge.

Item Three: Knies Embraces the Pressure of Playing in Toronto

On a more positive note, Matthew Knies is making a statement about thriving in Toronto’s spotlight. The 21-year-old winger says he uses the pressure as motivation rather than letting it weigh him down: “I want that feeling that I’m playing for the whole city…It’s something that is going to make me better.”

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Knies’ rookie season, with 29 goals and 29 assists in 78 games, showed he can handle a central role. Now with a new six-year, $7.75 million deal, he’s expected to help fill the offensive gap left by Marner. For fans looking for reasons to believe in Toronto’s future, Knies’ confidence and ability to grow into a leadership role are encouraging signs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the season approaches, Toronto’s front office will have some critical decisions to make. Will they move a prospect like Danford to bolster the roster now, or hold onto him for the longer term? And will Carlo remain untouchable, or does a later trade scenario make sense if the right forward opportunity arises?

Meanwhile, players like Knies will be under the microscope to step into larger roles and carry the team through the regular season. The combination of potential trades, roster adjustments, and rising talent will shape how competitive Toronto can be, and fans will be watching closely to see if management’s moves align with their championship ambitions.