Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Mangiapane’s Fit? Cujo’s Hall Case & Carlo’s Year-Two Impact

With July 1 fast approaching, the Toronto Maple Leafs are deep into the planning phase of a critical offseason. General manager (GM) Brad Treliving has major holes to fill, most notably on the wing if Mitch Marner leaves and in the middle six, where scoring depth has been an issue. There’s also work to do on the blue line—but some pieces are already in place. Beyond free agency and trade speculation, this week also brings a renewed spotlight on a Maple Leafs legend who might finally get his due.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours, three storylines are worth tracking as the offseason unfolds.

Item One: Could Andrew Mangiapane Be a Low-Risk, High-Upside Signing for the Maple Leafs?

According to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, the Maple Leafs are expected to show interest in Bolton, Ontario native Andrew Mangiapane when free agency opens on July 1. While he’s no longer the 35-goal breakout star he was with the Calgary Flames in 2021–22, Mangiapane could be an intriguing buy-low option for a team desperate for middle-six scoring help. This season, in a limited role with the Washington Capitals, he scored 14 goals and 28 points—modest numbers, but ones that suggest there’s still some value in his game.

Andrew Mangiapane, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The key here is cost. After two disappointing seasons post-breakout, Mangiapane likely won’t command a long-term deal or significant money. A one-year, prove-it contract in the $2–3 million range might make sense for both sides—Toronto gets a motivated player with a scoring history, and Mangiapane gets a chance to reboot his career in a system that could use his speed and work ethic. And if he doesn’t pan out? The contract wouldn’t be too heavy to bury.

The Maple Leafs have plenty of offseason needs, and adding scoring depth without bloating the cap is near the top of the list. Mangiapane isn’t a splashy name, but he’s the kind of value bet that could pay off if used wisely, and he fits the type of hometown, team-friendly narrative that often appeals to both management and fans alike.

Item Two: It’s Time—Curtis Joseph Deserves His Hall of Fame Call

The debate around Curtis Joseph (Cujo) and the Hockey Hall of Fame has lingered far too long. If this year’s selection committee values consistency, longevity, and sustained excellence, then Cujo’s name should finally be called. Joseph has more career wins (454) than any goaltender not already in the Hall and ranks among the all-time leaders in saves—a testament to his durability and ability to anchor teams year after year.

Curtis Joseph, Toronto Maple Leafs (Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)

But Cujo wasn’t just a long-serving netminder—he was elite at his peak. From 1991 to 1994 with the St. Louis Blues, Joseph led the NHL in Goalie Point Shares three seasons in a row. That’s not just being solid—that’s being one of the best in the world over multiple years. When he joined the Maple Leafs, he became the backbone of the franchise, leading them through their most successful playoff stretch in decades. He was a Hart Trophy finalist and finished second in Vezina Trophy voting in 1999, proving his impact went far beyond wins and stats.

Joseph might not have the Stanley Cup ring that often sways voters. Still, he had everything else: longevity, dominance, respect around the league, and the ability to steal a playoff series. He played until age 41 with professionalism, hard work, and heart. This isn’t just about rewarding numbers—it’s about recognizing a career that embodied the spirit of elite goaltending. It’s time Cujo got his due.

Item Three: Having Brandon Carlo All Season Is a Win for the Maple Leafs

Few saw it coming when the Maple Leafs acquired Brandon Carlo at the 2025 Trade Deadline, but the impact was immediate. Slotted next to Morgan Rielly, Carlo provided the steady, stay-at-home presence that allowed Toronto’s top defenceman to focus more on pushing the play. While Carlo didn’t light up the scoresheet (just three assists in 20 regular-season games and none in the playoffs), he did what he was brought in to do: block shots, kill plays, and bring structure to a blue line that desperately needed it. His 28 blocked shots and reliable positioning were key in helping Rielly regain some offensive confidence, which showed in the postseason.

Brandon Carlo, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The best part? Carlo’s just getting started in Toronto. With term remaining on his deal, the Maple Leafs will now get a full season—and training camp—of a top-four defender growing into Craig Berube’s system. Carlo’s no-frills style fits perfectly with what Berube wants: tough, defensive-minded, mistake-free hockey. The hope is that by next spring, Carlo will be more comfortable and impactful as he settles into his role. The Maple Leafs didn’t just rent Carlo—they locked in a long-term asset who can help solidify their back end for years to come.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Next week will bring answers—or at least movement. The NHL Draft, the opening of free agency, and ongoing Marner trade speculation mean July will define how the Maple Leafs plan to reset around Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Whether adding depth like Mangiapane, celebrating a legend like Joseph, or building out a defence-first system under Berube, the organization appears to lean toward one theme: structure, accountability, and balance.

It won’t all happen simultaneously, and the team still has tough decisions to make. But these latest developments and rumours might offer a glimpse into a front office trying to correct old habits and shape something different for 2025–26.