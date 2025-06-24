3 Centers the Rangers Could Target in Free Agency

NHL free agency is one week away, and the New York Rangers are expected to be one of the more active teams as they look to try to fill some holes in their roster. While they have areas that need more attention than others, one area they could look to improve is third-line center. If they intend to use Mika Zibanejad on the right wing, at least to start the season, they are going to need somebody better than Johnny Brodzinski and Sam Carrick to play in that third-line role. While this free agent class is not very deep when it comes to available centers, there are still some interesting names that could be intriguing options if they end up hitting the open market. In this piece, we are going to go over three possible centers the Rangers could look to target in free agency.

Mikael Granlund

With the lack of top-end centers available via free agency, and players like Brock Nelson, Matt Duchene, and Ryan Donato already signing extensions with their current teams, Mikael Granlund becomes one of the top centers available on the open market. After a poor 21-game stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins to end the 2022-23 season, he was traded to the San Jose Sharks as part of the Erik Karlsson trade and went on to have 60 points in 69 games on a very bad Sharks team during the 2023-24 season. He was playing very well again for them this season, scoring 15 goals and 45 points in 52 games before he was traded to the Dallas Stars. He scored seven goals and 21 points in 31 regular-season games and five goals and 10 points in 18 playoff games. There were rumors the Stars wanted to try and sign him to an extension, but with their lack of cap space, it seems likely that Granlund is going to test the market.

Mikael Granlund, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

While Granlund would likely be seen as a top-six center on most teams, he could be the perfect third-line center on the Rangers behind J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck. He could even slide up into the top six if needed, and he wouldn’t be out of place. While he isn’t the biggest or most physical player, he plays with speed and skill and is usually good for around 20 to 25 goals in a season. The Rangers could use more production like that from players on their third line, and he would bring much-needed depth to a roster that needs it after all the trades they made this season. While he is likely to get a big offer from a team he can’t refuse, the Rangers should at least give him a call and see what it would take to bring him to New York.

John Tavares

This one seems the most far-fetched of the players in this piece, but there have been rumors that John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs are not close on a new deal, and he could be headed to the open market. While that could all change with one phone call, if he does end up hitting the market, he is the number one center option if Sam Bennett re-signs with the Florida Panthers. He had a great season offensively, scoring 38 goals and 74 points in 75 games played, and while that production did drop to just five goals and seven points in 13 playoff games, Tavares has shown that he is still a very productive player even at age 34. He is still a valuable player to any team he is on, and if he can’t agree with the Maple Leafs before free agency opens, all 31 other teams are likely going to be interested in acquiring his services.

Again, while Tavares would be seen as a top-six center on most teams, giving him a more diminished role as he gets older isn’t the worst idea, and for the Rangers, he could be the ideal third-line center. He can score and is still good defensively, which is something that the Rangers are going to need from their third line. They are going to have to provide some offense, but still be good enough defensively that they aren’t getting caved in while they are in the defensive zone. Tavares could lead that line perfectly and could be a good leader for the younger players on the team, as he has been a captain for two different teams in his career. While he is likely to get a bigger offer from other teams or even from the Maple Leafs, wouldn’t it be funny if the guy who “betrayed” the New York Islanders signs with their in-state rival after all of these years?

Adam Gaudette

Adam Gaudette isn’t the biggest name on this list, but he is a player who proved this season that he has what it takes to still play in the NHL and that he can still be a productive player in a limited role. After playing just two games with the St. Louis Blues in the 2023-24 season, he signed a one-year deal with the Ottawa Senators and played in 81 games, scoring 19 goals and 26 points. He also had one goal and three points in six playoff games. While he isn’t the best defensive player in the world, he is still reliable and could be the perfect fit for any team looking for a bottom-six center, and for the Rangers, he could be what they need on their third line.

Adam Gaudette, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gaudette brings speed, skill, and size, which is what you want in a player who is going to be in your bottom-six. While he has bounced around the league over the years, he solidified himself this season and proved that he can be an everyday player in the NHL, and now, teams are going to be interested in him, and he could look to cash in. He’s not going to break the bank, and he seems like a low-risk, high-reward kind of signing. The Rangers could take a chance on him, and if it doesn’t work out, they could always trade him or put him on waivers. Gaudette will be an interesting name to watch if he hits the open market because it will be interesting to see what kind of contract he gets after the season he just had.

The Rangers have plenty of holes to fill in their lineup going into next season. Most championship teams are built down the middle, and if Zibanejad is going to be playing on the wing, they are going to need to add another center. While some of these names could be more exciting than others, there might also be names that aren’t being mentioned that could be potential fits. The Rangers are going to be a team to watch over this next week, as they look to make trades and free agent signings to help improve the team for next season.