Maple Leafs Should Make an Offer for Kraken’s McCann if Available

As the Toronto Maple Leafs continue their search for a top-six forward, potential targets are starting to become known.

Recently, on TSN’s Chris Johnston The Chris Johnston Show, he said that while the list isn’t long, there are some names that could intrigue the Maple Leafs. Though the assets are limited to make a deal or may not have the desire as of now because of that. One of those names is Jared McCann. If you need a recap, the Maple Leafs had McCann briefly when Kyle Dubas was general manager, but left him exposed in the expansion draft in order to protect Alexander Kerfoot and Justin Holl. A decision that continues to baffle Leafs Nation. (10:10 mark)

This isn’t the first time the Maple Leafs have been linked to McCann, as he was a target for them ahead of the trade deadline. With Dubas gone and Brad Treliving at the helm, he has an opportunity to right Dubas’ wrong and acquire a top-six forward to give his team depth and balance since losing Mitch Marner.

McCann Remains Ideal Top-Six Forward for Maple Leafs

With the Maple Leafs looking to add more offense with Marner gone, McCann definitely becomes a top target for the team as they look to acquire a player of his caliber through trade. The free agent crop remains weak and paying up for help in a trade seems more like something to take a chance on than anything else.

McCann would instantly become the top name available for a trade and should certainly be at the top of the Maple Leafs’ list. Since becoming a Kraken in 2021-22, McCann has tallied 118 goals and 243 points in four seasons. Those goals would put him 44th in the league since then, with a 40-goal campaign under his belt. 84 of them have come at even strength which is good for 37th in the league.

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He has been a steady point producer as he has hit the 60-point mark three times and 70 points once. On a team like the Maple Leafs, he can easily replicate that to be a 30-goal, 60-point player. On top of that, in three of the four seasons, he has had more takeaways than giveaways, showing his ability to force turnovers and regain the puck. His shot alone would make them even more volatile offensively as he can find the back of the net easily. When on the ice at five-on-five last season, he had 57.14 goals for percentage which led the team.

To find that kind of top-six power is hard to come by and the Maple Leafs shouldn’t hesitate to do so. However, the cost could be a hefty one to pay.

Assets Will Make it Hard to Acquire McCann

The Maple Leafs have a couple of hurdles to get through in order to get McCann. He has a 10 team no trade list, so if the Maple Leafs aren’t on that list, that’s a bonus. Second, would be the price as he won’t come cheap given that he is under contract at a very affordable cap hit at $5 million for the next two seasons.

The Kraken would probably ask for help with the roster right now. They could still ask for picks, prospects or players looking to break out as they already have a deep prospect pool. They have a number of centre prospects that could also play on the wing like Julius Miettinen and Carson Rehkopf, both left-hand shots.

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

There’s always been talk of forward Nicholas Robertson being moved for a fresh start. He requested a trade last season and has filed for arbitration. He has NHL experience, is an offensive speedster, but hasn’t become more than a third line player. He could instantly provide more upside and move up the lineup as he’s younger with a scoring touch. Obviously, more would need to be added to make a deal work. Could Bobby McMann be another name as he’s a similar power forward build with great speed and a shot?

While a price may be a big one to pay, it’s one that shouldn’t put the Maple Leafs off. If they were willing to make a move for JJ Peterka, they should have the assets to make a deal for McCann.

Needless to say, the need for a top-six forward continues to grow. They have an opportunity to get a player for a second time and reap the rewards this time around instead of wondering what could’ve been. Treliving has a chance to correct Dubas’ mistake and continue to make this team an offensive force.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and NHL.