Maple Leafs Sign Auston Matthews to 4-Year Contract Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs locked up their franchise centre, re-signing Auston Matthews to a four-year, $53 million contract extension. The contract will begin during the 2024-25 season.

Matthews was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the season. The number-one potential free agent will now stay in Toronto, the city that drafted him, for several years. He will continue to try and help the Maple Leafs end their Stanley Cup drought for the foreseeable future.

Matthews’ 2022-23 Season

By his standards, Matthews had a down year during the 2022-23 season. He scored 40 goals and 45 assists for 85 points in 74 games. The 40 goals is a sharp decline from his Hart Trophy-winning 60-goal season during the 2021-22 season. This was the first season where the 25-year-old scored more assists than goals.

Injuries impacted his goal-scoring during the 2022-23 season; a knee sprain sidelined him for the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida. But aside from his injury struggles during the season, he became a better all-around player. He threw 78 hits, had 68 takeaways, and led all forwards in blocked shots with 92, three ahead of second-place Elias Pettersson.

Matthews was also a key player in the Maple Leafs exorcising their first-round demons in the 2023 NHL Playoffs. The Maple Leafs finally moved on to the second round, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. Despite their eventual loss to the Florida Panthers in five games during the next round, Matthews did his part, scoring 11 points (5-6-11) in 11 games.

Matthews Is Here to Stay

Matthews signing a four-year extension speaks volumes to his faith in the Maple Leafs. He could’ve made the bold decision to test the free agent waters next offseason, likely pulling in offers with an average annual salary (AAV) north of $15 million. But by re-signing prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, he can ease the nerves of fans while also avoiding the daily questions regarding his contractual status from the media.

Committing to the Maple Leafs also opens the door for him to become the captain once the time is right; captain John Tavares’ deal will end following the 2024-25 season. While it is far away, one has to wonder whether Matthews may want to become captain eventually. Regardless, he’s staying in Toronto, and that is something to celebrate if you are a Leafs fan.

The Maple Leafs Make the Right Choice

Matthews now has the highest AVV in the league at $13.25 million, just sneaking ahead of Nathan MacKinnon ($12.6 million AAV) and Connor McDavid ($12.5 million AAV). While the deal, by AAV and length, appears to favour the player rather than the team, the Maple Leafs had no choice. Perennial Maurice “Rocket” Richard and Hart Trophy threats don’t grow on trees, and Matthews is among the best players in the NHL.

A $13.25 million cap hit on a short-term deal may be hard to swallow for some, but with the cap expected to jump in the coming seasons, the deal is fair value for both the team and the player. With their big fish now signed, the attention of Maple Leafs management will now pivot to figuring out William Nylander’s future with the club.