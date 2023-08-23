Rangers Re-Sign Alexis Lafreniere to 2-Year Deal

The New York Rangers have re-signed forward Alexis Lafreniere to a two-year contract extension worth $2.325 million per season. Lafreniere, who is 21 years old, is coming off of his third full NHL season with the Rangers, where he scored 16 goals and added 23 assists for 39 points through 81 games, good enough for ninth on the team in points. He will be looking to take a massive step up on his new bridge deal with the team.

Hearing NYR and Alexis Lafreniere closing in on a two-year extension in the $2.3M area. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 23, 2023

Lafreniere was drafted first overall by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft after a stellar junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with Rimouski Oceanic. He was named team captain of the Oceanic in the 2019-20 season after being named the assistant captain for the 2018-19 season. In his rookie junior season, he put up 42 goals and added 38 assists for 80 points through 60 games and only got better from there.

Over three full seasons in the QMJHL, Lafreniere scored 114 goals and added 183 assists for 297 points through 173 games, which comes out to a 1.72 points-per-game average. He was viewed as a potential generational talent who could help lead whichever team earned the opportunity to select him into championship territory.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lafreniere also represented Team Canada at the U20 World Junior Championships in two different seasons, scoring five goals and adding six assists for 11 points through 10 games over those two tournaments. During his junior career, he established himself as an offensive powerhouse who plays well anywhere in the lineup and anywhere on the ice.

Although he dominated at the junior level, his dominance hasn’t quite transferred over to the NHL level just yet. He has scored 47 goals and added 44 assists for 91 points through 217 games over his first three seasons, which comes out to a 0.42 points-per-game average. He is coming off a career-high in assists and points last season and only missed one game. He played the majority of the season in the bottom-six forward group but is expected to make a jump into the top-six next season.

Lafreniere’s Fit With the Rangers

As mentioned, Lafreniere has spent most of his time with the Rangers in the bottom-six forward group, so he hasn’t found his offensive touch just yet. With a new coach who is known for giving his young guns more of an opportunity, he will almost certainly have the chance to prove himself when he gets a top-six look this season. The Rangers are a stacked team and should be able to make a run for a Stanley Cup this season, and Lafreniere fits right in. Having a guy who plays well anywhere in the lineup is exactly what many teams look for, and this contract is perfect for both sides.

