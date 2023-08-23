Flyers’ Morgan Frost Has a Future in Philadelphia

With contract talks between Morgan Frost and the Philadelphia Flyers stalling, what does that mean for his future of the team? What can we expect out of the player, not just in 2023-24, but beyond that, as well?

Frost’s Next Contract

Frost is currently a restricted free agent (RFA) as it stands, with little news coming on that front. It is likely that we won’t see an extension for the 24-year-old forward for a few more weeks.

Frost of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Based on the length of discussions, it is unlikely that we see Frost sign long-term. If he thinks he has even more to prove, we probably see a short-term deal spanning one or two years. For right now, it seems as though he will get an average annual value (AAV) of around what Noah Cates received on his deal, which was $2.625 million per season. He might get more, but if he is betting on himself, he probably goes lower than what he is worth.

Frost’s Performance in 2022-23

Frost’s stats last season don’t really tell the full story about what he accomplished. Through his first 27 games, he only had six points and was frequently on the bottom line for the team. Nobody will succeed in that situation, and especially not a young forward with potential. Only until injuries started piling up for the Flyers was he given an opportunity by head coach John Tortorella. He made the most of it.

Tortorella of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Once Frost started getting ice time for the Flyers, he immediately showed that he belonged in the team’s top six. He scored 16 goals and 24 assists for 40 points in the 54 games following his skid. Averaging just over 14 minutes of ice time per game in the first two months of the season, it was very challenging for him to make a difference. Some players never recover from this. Thankfully, the Flyers’ centerman did and showed his coach that he deserves significant playing time. By the last month of the season, he had nearly added five whole minutes to his average time on ice. This is pretty unprecedented, which should give fans some hope in what he can accomplish when given consistent opportunities.

What Frost Can Achieve in 2023-24

If Frost can get enough minutes where he has a chance to flourish and build upon what he started last season, he might be a key player for Philadelphia. His 40 points in his final 54 games of the season would be on pace for a 60-point season over a full year, which is great on its own. That coupled with what appears to be an improving young roster could give some nice individual results.

This season, we should expect his offensive output to improve. His mechanics are great, and he is a very intelligent player. Frost has poise, creativity, patience, a great shot, and can be a good play driver. Some consider his ceiling to be low, but that probably isn’t the case. For the Flyers, he was consistently a part of the solution – not the problem.

If his teammates also take steps in the right direction, there should be no doubt that Frost plays at a higher level. He is an underrated defensive zone player, and is someone who has shown he can create offense for his linemates. This season will be about proving that last year was not a fluke and that he truly is a top-six player. He could also show that he has the potential to be a top-line player in the NHL, as well.

Frost Has a Future in Philadelphia

It was difficult, but Frost seems to have won over his coach, who could remain in Philadelphia for a long time.

Related: Philadelphia Flyers’ John Tortorella Could Be Here to Stay

Latest News & Highlights

For Frost, it is vital that he is a player that his coach likes. Tortorella has power in Philadelphia, whether that is a good thing or not. He has done the little things to please his coach, which gives some promise for what he can achieve in the future for the team. The Flyers will have RFA rights for the forward even after his next contract if he signs for the one or two years that should be expected. If that is the case, he could have a long future with the Orange and Black.

If Frost can continue to impress and improve next season, he could last throughout the club’s rebuild. If he does, his experience during the dark days of the team could become a motivating factor. Even if the public opinion on the young forward is skewed, he can win over the fanbase if he becomes a legit star player in the NHL. He has the tools to do it.