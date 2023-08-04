Philadelphia Flyers’ Keys to Success in 2023-24

With the Flyers in the midst of a rebuild, they are not expected to contend in 2023-24. However, that’s not to say they won’t be competitive. Actually, they could be playing meaningful games in March if they can be successful in some key categories.

Development of Youth

The Flyers saw significant progress out of their young players last season. With veterans Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson missing the full 2022-23 NHL season, the team’s offense, in particular, was dominated by youth.

Center Morgan Frost took on a pretty big workload for his standards, where he averaged 16:21 of ice time (TOI), which increased to 18:53 in April. Frost became the de facto first-line center for the Flyers after Couturier’s injury, and this led to some inspiring results. His 41 even-strength points were tied for 86th in the NHL. Frost remains a candidate for a breakout season.

Morgan Frost, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Winger Owen Tippett was an asset in his first full season with the club. Tippett has a powerful release – something the Flyers have needed desperately in recent seasons – and his 27 goals attest to that, and he could surpass that total this season. Tippett, an RFA after 2023-24, will have something to prove to get a payday. While his upside might not be much higher than what he has already shown, this extra motivation could be key for the Orange and Black.

Noah Cates was a two-way warrior in his rookie campaign in Philadelphia. Cates matched up against the opposition’s top lines consistently after switching from wing to center going into the season, which led to some Selke and Calder Trophy love from voters. He’s now entering his second full NHL season, and with Sean Couturier likely logging some key ice time, he can focus on taking his game to the next level.

Defenseman Cam York got his first real shot at making a difference last season, and he made it count. York’s game was very sound for a 22-year-old defender. He is already a high-end passer and an incredibly underrated defender overall. His 18 assists in 54 games could be improved upon with increased scoring from his teammates. York is in a position to make the players around him better despite his youth. If he can, the team’s defense might not be as much of a weakness as it appears to be on paper.

While brief, Tyson Foerster’s stint with the Flyers was impressive. He showed he belonged at the NHL level with seven points in eight games. He might not maintain this pace next season, but he will boost the team’s depth on the wing if he makes the roster. He has received some Calder Trophy hype heading into next season, so he has the potential to be a true difference-maker.

Veteran Contributions

The veterans on the roster will have to show they can still contribute to a winning formula, regardless of individual accolades.

Marc Staal was signed in free agency after playing 103 combined regular-season and playoff games with the Florida Panthers. Staal might not be the analytical darling he was in his prime, but he still has value in terms of his experience. He will be one of the team’s designated leaders and crucial in guiding the young players on the roster.

Sean Couturier has missed extended playing time from the NHL. His last game was in December 2021, meaning he has yet to play alongside some of the young players on the team. But he appeared in his first contest with the Flyers in 2011-12, so he knows the organization to a tee. He should not be expected to return to his Selke Trophy-winning form, but Couturier is expected to be one of the better players on the team. He will be a respected figure in the locker room, so his advice will matter. The Flyers will be a more cohesive unit if Couturier can stay healthy and serve as a mentor.

Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Cam Atkinson is in a similar situation to Couturier. The 34-year-old winger is projected to return to the Flyers this fall after suffering a herniated disk in training camp the year before. However, scoring 50 points in 73 games in his first season with the team was impressive. It is hard to rebound quickly from injury when age is a factor, but Atkinson has seemingly managed to do so, given he is projected to be on the roster. If he can produce anything like he did in 2021-22, the Flyers’ offense will be a vastly improved unit.

Travis Konecny quietly has 488 games under his belt as a member of the Flyers already. Being one of the more experienced players on the team, Konecny has a lot to offer to younger players, even if he is only 26 years old. He led the team with 31 goals and 61 points in just 60 games last season, and the offense will live and die by his success. He can maintain that pace if he stays healthy, which will be a major factor for the Flyers. He is good enough to be the showcased offensive talent on the team.

In an elevated role, Scott Laughton had a pretty good season in 2022-23. His 43 points were a career-high despite scoring on just 10.6% of his shots on goal. Laughton has scored on as much as 17.6% of his shots in a single season, so this might not be the best we see from the veteran forward. He played his first NHL games in 2012-13 with the Flyers, making him an established leader in the room who backs it up with respectable on-ice play. If Laughton can maintain his pace from last season, that would be terrific. He might even have the chance to improve on it.

Improvements Defensively

Last season the Flyers struggled defensively. Trading veteran defender Ivan Provorov will make room for opportunity, but his 23:01 TOI will be difficult to replace. The team can see improvements in their defensive unit, however. The aforementioned Cam York will be a key member of the defense, and it’s unlikely he regresses, especially now that he will be playing on his natural left side as opposed to his offhand as he did for most of last season.

Rasmus Ristolainen saw a much better 2022-23 campaign than he did his first season in Philadelphia in 2021-22. He wasn’t perfect, but it was still a step in the right direction. He is under contract for four more seasons, so he has some time to get everything figured out. Now that second-year head coach John Tortorella has a feel for his game, Ristolainen could see a role more suited for him this season.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Travis Sanheim will be the biggest question mark on the team. Sanheim has been elite in the past, but last season was an anomaly for the 27-year-old. Fresh off signing an eight-year, $50 million extension that kicks in this season, he saw a dip in offensive efficiency as well as defensive play. His average ice time decreased by over 12% from 2021-22 (22:58 average TOI) to 2022-23 (20:24 average TOI), so he has nowhere to go but up. If he can return to the level of play he was at in 2021-22, his contract will be pretty valuable. More importantly, this would make the Flyers a more competitive team next season.

Capitalizing on Chemistry

The Flyers’ top players developed good chemistry down the stretch. With much of the same roster returning, this is an overlooked area that could be paramount to the team’s success.

Sanheim and Ristolainen have grown accustomed to each other over the past two seasons when they’ve been paired together at 5-on-5 often. They have had success in the past, so they just need to be a competent pair on a more consistent basis. In year two of Tortorella’s system, this should be easier to achieve.

The Flyers’ top line will likely consist of Joel Farabee, Frost, and either Konecny or Tippett, who were all pretty solid at the end of last season. From the middle of March onward, these four were scoring at nearly a point-per-game pace. Their improved chemistry was a contributing factor. After having played a good chunk of time together, their production as a collective could see improvement.

Morgan Frost, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Laughton has seen a variety of linemates, but he is most familiar with Couturier. That’s who he will likely be playing alongside this season, and this could be great for both players. It wasn’t frequent, but when they were paired together in the past, they showed flashes of chemistry. They are also both familiar with Konecny, who could limit the time it takes for them to click if this is the team’s second line.

Flyers Will Be Competitive

Even though the team is in a rebuild, it wouldn’t hurt to see some competitive games during the playoff crunch. Given the competition in the Eastern Conference, a playoff spot is a bit hopeful. However, the Flyers have some bright spots that should make them a respected team among contenders.