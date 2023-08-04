Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Dubas, Liljegren, Niemela & Knies

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at former Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas, who will handle dual roles in his new job with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’ll be the team’s GM and their president of hockey operations.

Second, I’ll look at the second-youngest (Conor Timmins is a few months younger) Maple Leafs defenseman – Timothy Liljegren. I expect him to have his breakout season. He’s been knocking at the door for several seasons. Could 2023-24 be the season when his development takes a big step forward?

Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and Timothy Liljegren celebrate a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Speaking of young defensemen, third, I’ll look at 21-year-old Topi Niemela’s transition to North American hockey. While he likely won’t make the big club this season, he’s due to join the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies. He has the potential to become a strong defenseman in the Maple Leafs organization.

Item One: Former GM Kyle Dubas Is Still a GM

Former GM Kyle Dubas will be continuing in his two roles with the Penguins organization this season. He was hired to be the president of hockey operations and the plan was that he’d only continue to be the Penguins’ GM until after the draft.

Related: 7 Cool Things About Maple Leafs’ Goalie Felix “The Cat” Potvin

But plans have changed. He’s decided to continue in both roles until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Dubas has a few friends (and more not-friends) within Blue & White Nation. However, under his leadership, the team had successful regular-season runs and made the playoffs in all five seasons of his tenure. Last season, the team won its first playoff series in 19 years.

Item Two: Can Timothy Liljegren Have a Breakout Season?

Timothy Liljegren was the Maple Leafs’ first-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Could he be on the verge of a breakout campaign? His development has seemed to be inching along – two steps forward and one step backward. For an organization whose reputation was to rush young defensemen into the NHL, his steady and deliberate development could be seen as positive.

Latest News & Highlight

Liljegren started to get regular playing time during the 2021-22 season. However, during the playoffs, he was pushed to the sidelines. The same pattern occurred last season. He stepped up his game after returning from an injury and looked especially stable partnered with Mark Giordano. However, once again, his ice time decreased toward the end of the season when additions were made to the defensive unit.

Related: Derek “Turk” Sanderson: A Boston Legend

This season, there’s little choice other than to rely on him full-time. With several defensemen leaving the team, Liljegren faces a huge opportunity to prove himself. Both Luke Schenn and Justin Holl are gone.

In addition, all four of Liljegren, Giordano, T.J. Brodie, and John Klingberg have contracts that expire at the end of this season. There could be big changes on the blue line. Of the three, other than Liljegren, who will remain with the Maple Leafs after this season?

Mitch Marner and Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

I’m betting Liljegren will take another step forward in his development. The team expects him to prove he’s worthy of a contract extension by showing significant progress during the season. When this season ends, only three defensemen will remain under contract – Morgan Rielly, Jake McCabe, and Timmins.

Liljegren has to know this could be a make-or-break season for him. Look for him to take advantage of the chance.

Item Three: Will Topi Niemela See NHL Ice This Season?

Topi Niemela was a third-round pick by the Maple Leafs in 2020. His 2021-22 season in Finland was a standout. As a 19-year-old playing against more experienced professionals, he put up 32 points in 48 games. However, that offensive production took a dip during the 2022-23 season, with only 18 points in 58 games.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Topi Niemela Should Be an Untouchable Prospect

This season, Niemela will join the Marlies. His biggest job will be working to adjust to the North American ice and style of play. Thus far, he’s spent his entire playing career in Finland except for six regular-season games with the Marlies at the end of last season.

In those six games, he scored a goal and added an assist. However, during the Marlies’ brief playoff run, he jump-started his game. In seven playoff games, he performed even better, scoring two goals and three assists.

Topi Niemelä, Team Finland (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

It”s unlikely that Niemela will see any NHL minutes unless something goes terribly wrong with the team’s injury situation. The organization’s goal will be to help make sure he has a smooth transition to North American professional hockey in a way that will allow him to continue to develop his skills and get used to a slightly different game.

Given his skills, he’ll be a player to watch with the Marlies, especially considering the changes anticipated on the team’s blue line. I have to believe the organization’s eyes will be on this talented youngster.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Matthew Knies will be a player to watch during training camp. He’s already shown that he’s not wowed by the big stage. When he came up last season during the playoffs, he hit the ice on fire. Can he continue to impress?

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Frederik “Goat” Gauthier: Where Is He Now?

I have to believe the team has him penciled in on the opening-night roster. I could be wrong, but I don’t expect Knies will play with the Marlies this season. If he can continue to show his maturity, the team has a budding star for the future.