Maple Leafs Should Trade for Lightning’s Jeannot This Summer

Now that the Toronto Maple Leafs have hired their head coach, Craig Berube, he is likely making the rounds to connect with the players on his roster. The team’s general manager, Brad Treliving, needs to turn his attention to how he can improve their roster for the 2024–25 season. Treliving did a very good job addressing needs in his first year at the helm, and now that he is going into his second year with the organization, he will likely build off of what he did this season. Treliving brought in players who can play the game but also have some bite; the exact style of players he has been known to love.

Unsurprisingly, he will want to bring in more players with a similar style to help improve the team’s toughness and mentality. On top of that, they also have Berube as their coach, who loves to preach a hard, physical game and will attract players who will want to play for him. But one player who could be available for trade that the Maple Leafs should look to target is Tanner Jeannot, so let’s break it down.

Why Target Jeannot?

Jeannot just doesn’t fit with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Although they gave up almost an entire draft class worth of picks for him, he never excelled there. Heading into this offseason, NHL fans may hear a lot of Jeannot’s name in trade talks if they decide to move on from him. He did have some success scoring during his time with the Nashville Predators when he first broke into the NHL.

Tanner Jeannot, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In his first season, he had 24 goals and 17 assists for 41 points and looked to be yet another great power forward. Unfortunately, he fell off and would likely benefit from a change of scenery. That is where the Maple Leafs should call the Lightning to figure out the asking price and see if they can make it work. He would be a good fit to help solidify the Maple Leafs’ checking line.

If the two teams could strike a deal on a deal for Jeannot, his fit on the team would make sense. As mentioned, he could help solidify the checking line but also has room to improve and work his way up the lineup and potentially settle into a middle-six role. If Berube and the Maple Leafs can get him back to his previous form and he can score 15-plus goals per season then the trade would be deemed a success.

Jeannot Trade Package

Without knowing the trade value of Jeannot fully, the thought is that his lack of production will likely hamper the Lightning’s ask. At this point, Tampa Bay may be okay with just moving out his $2.65 million cap hit for the next season and recouping some draft capital.

In that case, the Maple Leafs may need to offer a mid-tier prospect and a draft pick or two to close the deal. It is important to note that Jeannot has a modified no-trade clause and could have the Maple Leafs on the list. However, given the fact that they are annual playoff contenders, he may be willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the team.

Toronto Maple Leafs Receive: Tanner Jeannot

Tampa Bay Lightning Receive: Alex Steeves, Gregor (RFA Rights) & 2024 7th Round Pick (OTT)

Due to the Maple Leafs’ lack of draft capital, they would likely need to give up Alex Steeves, who could be given a chance to crack the Lightning’s NHL roster in a bottom-six role. The addition of Noah Gregor ensures them another speedy bottom-six forward to compliment their skilled top-six, and lastly, the seventh-round pick in 2024 gives them a later-round draft pick to add another prospect.

If Treliving and Berube have it their way, it seems the Maple Leafs are headed back in time to an era when the team was tough to play against and physical. The addition of Jeannot would give them a more skilled version of Ryan Reaves, as Jeannot can score more goals and be a big-bodied presence on a second power-play unit. Players like Jeannot and Reaves make the team play a lot bigger and more fearless because they know they have some of the toughest players in the NHL to back them up. Jeannot seems like a perfect fit for the Maple Leafs’ new identity under Treliving and Berube.