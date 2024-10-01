Maple Leafs’ Way-Too-Early 2025 Forward Trade Targets

Even though the 2024-25 NHL season hasn’t started yet, it is always fun to look at potential trade targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs. With very limited cap space, general manager (GM) Brad Treliving will need to get creative in order to improve his roster for a long playoff run. Depending on what Treliving decides to do at the beginning of the season to become cap-compliant, it likely would help the club later in the season add players.

Treliving will need to look for players who can fit their build but also have cheaper cap hits, even when the other team retains 50%. While he may also be looking for someone who plays a heavier game, he also could be in the market for some skill, whereas last season he acquired Connor Dewar from the Minnesota Wild to add grit to the bottom-six.

Frank Vatrano – Anaheim Ducks

First up, Frank Vatrano, who will likely be available later in the season due to the Anaheim Ducks’ rebuild, offers the skill that the Maple Leafs may be searching for. Although he isn’t the biggest player, he can shoot the puck and put the puck in the back of the net. All of Leafs Nation knows that Toronto tends to struggle when Game 82 ends and the first round of the playoff starts. The hope would be Vatrano could slide into the Maple Leafs’ top six and provide them with more scoring when the playoffs begin and help get the club over the hump to go on a long playoff run.

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season with the Ducks, Vatrano had 37 goals and 23 assists for 60 points in 82 games. Which would have put him third on the team in goals, behind just Auston Matthews and William Nylander. He would also be fifth on the team in points behind the core four forwards and two ahead of Morgan Rielly. Ideally, this is what the Maple Leafs need—someone on their roster at a low-cap hit who can put up five points. Vatrano’s cap hit is $3.6 million, and he is entering the last year of a three-year deal, which means the Maple Leafs would need to pay a rental price. This would likely include a draft pick from rounds 1-3 and a prospect like Ryan Tverberg. However, Alex Steeves could be a good option for the Ducks. He is 24 years old and scored 27 goals and 30 assists for 57 points with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL.

Alexey Toropchenko – St. Louis Blues

Alexey Toropchenko has been someone I personally have been high on for the last two seasons. Last season with the St. Louis Blues, it made sense, since the Maple Leafs were looking for more grit in their bottom six. However, this season it makes even more sense since the new head coach for Toronto is his ex-coach, Craig Berube. Under Berube, Toropchenko was a bottom-six energy guy who does the little things well. He blocks shots, hits the opponent every chance he gets, and uses his speed to get in on the forecheck. He plays the game hard, which is what both Treliving and the bench boss love.

While playing in St. Louis, Toropchenko was on a line with Oscar Sundqvist and Sammy Blais, which was known extremely well for their ability to wear down their opponents. If the Maple Leafs were to acquire him, Berube would likely use him in the exact same role. He could be put on a line with Pontus Holmberg and Dewar or Ryan Reaves, or, on the off chance that Nikita Grebenkin makes the roster, he would be a great fit with Toropchenko. Ultimately, he would be used for defensive duties and energy, which is exactly what the team needs in their bottom six. It would be unique to see the Maple Leafs try having two very physical, energetic lines to work alongside two offensive lines in the top six.

Thankfully for both the organization and the fan base, the regular season is just about to start. It means a fresh slate, new opportunities, and new challenges. However, NHL GMs tend to be active in the trade market, making calls and checking in on available players. This is what Treliving has been known to do in the past and will certainly be doing going forward.