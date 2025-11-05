Khusnutdinov’s Breakout Gives Bruins a Needed Spark

Marat Khusnutdinov is a prime example of a player stepping up when given a bigger role. It’s not hyperbolic to say that the trajectory of Khusnutdinov’s 2025-26 season has been one of the more unexpected storylines in recent NHL memory. The 23-year-old started the season on the Bruins’ fourth line and shortly after was relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch. Fast forward just a few games and Khusnutdinov was thrust into a role as the team’s first-line center between David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, a role he’s excelled in thus far.

In three games since being elevated to a bigger role, Khusnutdinov has scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 30 and the game-tying goal late in the third period of Tuesday’s tilt against the New York Islanders. He capped off Tuesday’s game with the only goal in the shootout to secure the victory for the Bruins.

Related: 3 Takeaways From the Bruins’ 4-3 Shootout Win Over the Islanders

Though it’s a small sample size, Khusnutdinov’s ability to step up and take on such an important role for the Bruins in the absence of Elias Lindholm has been nothing short of impressive. It’s a testament to his skill, Marco Sturm’s coaching, and the team’s ability to rally after a disappointing start. It’s also telling that, when given a bigger role that’s perhaps more fitting of a skillset, a player can elevate their game and produce in a meaningful way. Khusnutdinov’s breakout highlights the importance of maximizing player potential at every level.

The Bruins have a few prospects in the AHL performing very well with the Providence Bruins who are anxiously awaiting their chance to produce in the NHL. Though Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov have been given some NHL time, they haven’t been given the chance to play consistent minutes with such talented linemates as Pastrnak and Geekie. Earning NHL minutes matters, but top-six AHL forwards can’t all be dropped into bottom-six NHL roles and expected to deliver the same results.

Khusnutdinov’s Breakout Raises the Bar for Bruins Depth

If the Bruins want to compete in the short- and long-term, they’re going to need to consistently get the most out of their players. Khusnutdinov’s next-player-up mentality has been incredibly clutch for the Bruins (who are now back above the .500 mark on the season with an 8-7-0 record), but expecting him to play at this level until Lindholm returns is probably unrealistic.

Boston Bruins center Marat Khusnutdinov celebrates scoring an overtime goal with center Fraser Minten and defenseman Hampus Lindholm against the Buffalo Sabres earlier this season. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

The best problem the Bruins can run into is that the Russian forward does perform to this level, thus forcing Sturm to make some difficult lineup decisions. For now, riding the hot hand is the best course of action for the Bruins. Khusnutdinov has been that and more for the team.

Sturm praised Khusnutdinov after Tuesday’s game:

“He’s been good,” said Sturm. “He goes out there and plays hockey. He loves it. The guys like him in the room. It’s also not fair, probably for me, like putting him in a tough spot, playing with a superstar like 88 [Pastrnak]. It’s not easy, but he’s been hanging really well, and that’s why he got my trust.”

Earning the trust of his head coach and peers, Khusnutdinov is as deserving of this opportunity as anyone else in the organization. The Bruins will take on the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, giving Khusnutdinov a chance to continue his hot streak and help the Bruins avenge last week’s 7-2 loss to their division rivals.