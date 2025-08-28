Marc Bergevin’s Last Draft Continues to Impact Canadiens

The last draft of Marc Bergevin’s tenure with the Montreal Canadiens is one of the most interesting to revisit today. Bergevin’s time as general manager came to an end only a few months later, but the 2021 NHL Entry Draft remains a moment that continues to influence the Canadiens’ roster and prospect pool. In many ways, it reflects the contradictions of Bergevin’s tenure: a mix of controversy, a few notable misses, but also selections that have helped shape the foundation of the team Kent Hughes is now building. Looking back, it is clear that while this draft was far from flawless, it still provided Montreal with assets that continue to matter.

Shaping the Present

The biggest storyline of that draft was Logan Mailloux. Bergevin selected him in the first round, a choice that quickly drew criticism because of the circumstances surrounding the player. For a time, it seemed to symbolize the disconnection between management and public perception. On the ice, however, Mailloux made progress. He became one of the London Knights’ most impactful defencemen in the Ontario Hockey League, showing the mix of size, skating, and offensive instincts that made him intriguing. When he moved to Laval, he showed he could handle the professional pace and quickly emerged as one of the Rocket’s top defencemen.

Logan Mailloux, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

What makes Mailloux’s story particularly relevant to today’s Canadiens is the way Hughes was able to use him. Eventually, Hughes dealt him in a trade that brought in Zachary Bolduc. Bolduc, a first-round pick himself, has the skill and finishing ability to grow into a top-six forward at the NHL level. In this way, Bergevin’s controversial pick indirectly turned into a young forward who now has a chance to be part of Montreal’s offensive core in the years ahead.

The draft also produced Oliver Kapanen, a second-round pick who has taken the long route to Montreal. Last season, he finally made his way to North America and played a handful of NHL games before heading back to Europe. While he still projects more as a depth option than a star, his defensive awareness and ability to play centre make him a valuable piece. With Montreal’s lineup in transition, Kapanen could realistically push for a regular bottom-six role as soon as next season.

Perhaps the most impressive story from that draft class has been Joshua Roy. Selected in the fifth round, Roy was a late gamble that turned into a major success. Over the past two seasons, he has consistently been one of the Laval Rocket’s top offensive threats, showing not only scoring touch but also strong playmaking instincts. Roy has already played a handful of NHL games, and while he has yet to secure a full-time role, his progress has him firmly ranked among Montreal’s top prospects. For a fifth-round pick to emerge like this, it represents one of the best value selections of Bergevin’s later years.

The Misses

Like every draft, there were also clear misses. Riley Kidney, once seen as a clever offensive talent, never managed to carry over his junior production to the professional level. In two seasons with Laval, he has posted only 36 points in 121 games. It is now difficult to picture him as part of Montreal’s future plans.

Another disappointment has been Dmitri Kostenko. Drafted as a mobile defenceman with some offensive upside, he has remained in Russia, playing in the VHL last season.

The Legacy of Bergevin’s Final Draft

Taken together, the 2021 Draft demonstrates the complex nature of Bergevin’s final chapter in Montreal. It is not remembered as a franchise-defining draft class, yet it produced players who continue to affect the Canadiens in meaningful ways. Mailloux never became a full-time Canadien himself, but his selection allowed Hughes to bring in Bolduc. Kapanen has the chance to play a depth role and provide stability down the lineup. Roy, perhaps the biggest surprise, is one of Laval’s most important young forwards and could graduate into a regular NHLer. These are not minor contributions.

Bergevin’s legacy as a general manager will always be debated. His tenure included a trip to the Stanley Cup Final, but also frustrating inconsistencies and controversial decisions. His final draft encapsulates much of that: a controversial headline pick, some long-shot misses, but also some real value that continues to benefit the Canadiens. In hindsight, it gave Hughes useful tools to work with, whether in the form of prospects ready to push for NHL time or assets that could be moved for reinforcements.