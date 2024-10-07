NHL’s 10 Best Left Wingers for 2024-25

At the beginning of the 2024-25 season, we put together a list of the top 10 current left wingers in the NHL. These lists are highly subjective, as there are several big-name players left off for ones who are playing better hockey thus far. Given that the season is only just past the halfway point, there were some difficult decisions to be made.

As you can imagine, compiling this certainly wasn’t easy, but it is a fun thing to discuss regardless. With that said, here are the current top 10 left wingers in the NHL.

10. Chris Kreider

He may not be as much of a pure goal scorer as others on this list, but there is a real argument to be made that Chris Kreider is the best of the bunch at putting the puck in the net. He isn’t the type of skilled player who is going to come down the wing and rip one past a goalie but he generates plenty through his elite speed and workhorse-like mentality.

Kreider took the NHL by storm a few seasons ago when he went off for a career-high 52 goals, and while he will likely never touch that number again, he came up just one goal shy of 40 last season, and could very well hit that mark again in 2024-25 as the New York Rangers stars continue their dominant production while the younger players come into their own.

9. Kyle Connor

It was a frustrating season at times for Kyle Connor, as the Winnipeg Jets forward had been limited to just 65 games due to injury. That said, when he was been able to play, he had been fantastic with 34 goals and 61 points. Such production is what we have come to expect from the highly talented yet underrated 27-year-old.

The Jets have a lot of offensive potential, but there is no other goal-scoring threat who can match what Connor brings. He has style and swagger and has one of the most underrated shots in the league, and very few would be surprised if he cracked 40 goals and pushed for 50 as he did in 2021-22.

8. Jesper Bratt

As an undersized, skilled winger, Jesper Bratt has broken out into a highly productive winger for the New Jersey Devils. With three straight seasons with 73+ points, Bratt’s ability to adapt to different linemates and paces has been on display and he has been able to give the Devils a great deal of offense.

Not only that, but Bratt has an excellent two-way game, and gives the Devils dependency on the defensive side. He is a bit of a Jack of all trades when it comes to what makes him so valuable.

7. Brad Marchand

Brad Marchand’s offense may not be at quite as high of a level as it was a few years back, but he still remains one of the game’s better wingers. The 35-year-old brings plenty of different intangibles, and still can score 65+ points and leads the Boston Bruins as their captain. Not only does Marchand bring a lot of quality assets to the roster, but he is the definition of what being a member of the Bruins is all about.

Marchand has become a true unicorn in today’s NHL, as there is no better player in the league when it comes to getting under the skin of opponents. He’s so good at it, in fact, that sometimes that gets mentioned first when discussing him, despite the fact that he also possesses otherworldly talent.

6. Brady Tkachuk

The 2023-24 season had been a disappointing one for the Ottawa Senators as a team, though Brady Tkachuk still delivered. The multi-threat forward finished with a career-high of 37 goals and scored 74 points along with a whopping 134 penalty minutes and 294 hits through last season.

Tkachuk may not be as naturally talented as others on this list, but his tenacious style makes him a truly great player. He is as old school as they come, with a great goal-scoring ability paired with the strength and will to plaster an opponent into the boards. On top of all that, he is still just 25 years old and has yet to be surrounded by a competitive roster.

5. Filip Forsberg

The NHL’s most underrated goal-scorer is Filip Forsberg. With 48 goals last season, Forsberg put the league on watch as he and Roman Josi dragged the Nashville Predators to the playoffs. Having a player with as much talent as Forsberg is a cornerstone to build around, and he is a threat every time he touches the ice.

Scoring 109 goals over the past three seasons is quite impressive, and when you consider the down season he had with just 19 goals in 2022-23, it makes the number even more impressive for the other two seasons, where he scored 42 and 48.

4. Jason Robertson

The 25-year-old Jason Robertson exploded for a career-high 46 goals and 109 points in 2022-23, in what was truly one of the more underrated seasons in recent memory. While his production had dropped off in 2023-24, he has still been one of the better left wingers in the game.

Throughout last season, Robertson scored 29 goals and 80 points, which is still a great season for most players, but in the absense of his offensive touch, Robertson’s defensive game took a big step forward and he ended the season with a handful of Selke Trophy votes, which isn’t common for wingers.

3. Jake Guentzel

Jake Guentzel, despite missing 15 games of the season, still scored 30 goals and 77 points last season, which he split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes. He was looked at as the biggest acquisition in the season for a reason, and the Hurricanes gave up a lot to bring him into the lineup, even though he was still injured at the time. Even on a Hurricanes team that struggled to score in the playoffs, Guentzel still posted nine points in 11 games.

Jake Guentzel of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the first period in Game Three of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning had a pretty significantly controversial offseason, which was headlined by opting to sign Jake Guentzel as a free agent over their captain, Steven Stamkos. While some Lightning fans will hold a grudge on that, bringing in Guentzel, who is a true star in the league, is a great move in a vacuum.

2. Kirill Kaprizov

Kirill Kaprizov continued his dominant offensive play into last season, which was his fourth year in the NHL. Kaprizov now has three straight 40-goal seasons and has pushed for 50 in two of them. He was also on pace to craft 100 points for the second time, but only suited up in 50 games.

The Minnesota Wild have taken some steps back over the last few seasons, but Kaprizov has done everything in his power to keep the team in the playoff conversation. Kaprizov is a threat whenever he has the puck, whether he is in a position to score or pass, something is always bound to happen when the puck is on his stick.

1. Artemi Panarin

Artemi Panarin has been in the conversation for the top left winger in the league for a number of years, but after having the best season of his career, he has cemented himself as the top option on the left side. With 49 goals and 120 points, Panarin was without a doubt one of the best players in the league last season, and in 2023-24 award voting, Panarin finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting and earned votes for the Lady Byng as well.

Once the playoffs hit, the New York Rangers had some scoring issues, but still posted an impressive 15 points in 16 games. Panarin has strong defensive skills along with his outstanding offense, and he is a driving force for one of the best teams in the league.