Matheson’s Performance Is Going to Force the Canadiens’ Hand

Through the first stretch of the season, Mike Matheson has quietly become one of the most indispensable players on the Montreal Canadiens’ roster. His blend of offensive contribution, heavy minutes, and stabilizing presence on the blue line has made him a cornerstone of the team’s early success. And with his contract clock ticking toward expiration, Matheson isn’t just playing well; he’s pushing the organization into a spot where they simply cannot afford to lose him.

Elite Usage and Production

Matheson’s numbers speak for themselves. In 19 games, he has recorded three goals and seven assists for 10 points, but his real impact goes far beyond scoring. His plus-9 places him second on the team, and he leads the entire roster in ice time with an impressive 24:57 per game, almost a full two minutes more than Montreal’s next-closest skater. That workload isn’t by accident; it reflects the trust Martin St. Louis and the coaching staff place in him every night.

Matheson is the type of defenceman who is hard to replace because he fills so many roles at once. He plays top-pair even-strength minutes, quarterbacks the power play when needed, and is one of the team’s most relied-upon penalty killers. His skating remains elite, allowing him to transition the puck with ease and recover defensively when breakdowns occur. In a season where injuries and defensive inconsistencies have challenged Montreal, Matheson has been the steady, reliable anchor on the back end.

He is also one of the leaders in terms of pace and tempo. When the Canadiens are at their best, moving the puck quickly, attacking in transition, activating their defence, Matheson is usually the catalyst. His ability to retrieve pucks, break the forecheck, and move play cleanly through the neutral zone is one of the foundational reasons why the team can sustain offensive pressure. In short, his production is strong, but his value is enormous.

Playing for a New Contract

What adds another layer of urgency to Matheson’s performance is the fact that his contract situation is looming large. He is playing the final stretch of his current deal, and the way he has started the season has only strengthened his case for a substantial extension. For a team trying to build a sustainable contender, losing a veteran cornerstone on defence would be a massive setback.

Matheson’s impressive start, combined with the ice-cold reality that he’s trusted in almost every scenario, puts the Canadiens in a spot where the decision feels obvious. The organization has spent years trying to solidify its blue line. They have Lane Hutson, traded for Noah Dobson and lean on Kaiden Guhle and Alexandre Carrier. But even with all that youth, Matheson remains the hinge on which everything swings.

He is not just producing; he is mentoring young defencemen, eating hard minutes, and giving Montreal a reliable presence that otherwise simply does not exist on the roster. That alone is worth significant contract value. The Canadiens have had situations in the past where they let key players walk, whether by choice or circumstance, but Matheson does not fit that mold. He is too important, too productive, and too rooted in the team’s structure to be treated as anything less than a priority.

Forcing the Team’s Hand and What Comes Next

If Matheson keeps this pace and responsibility level, he will essentially force the Canadiens’ hand. Players who log 25 minutes per night, contribute offensively, defend well, and carry strong underlying numbers are not easily found, and they certainly don’t grow on trees. The Habs know that letting him head toward free agency would be a dangerous gamble. Not only would he be heavily sought after, but replacing him internally or externally would be nearly impossible without significant cost.

Matheson’s performance is also helping shape the identity of the team moving forward. As Montreal continues to transition toward a contending phase, stability on defence becomes paramount. With Hutson emerging, Dobson taking a step, and Guhle returning from injury, having an experienced top-pair presence helps make the entire puzzle fit together. Matheson provides exactly that, the bridge between the current rebuild phase and the future core.

At this point, losing him would be more than a setback; it would be a major blow to a team trying to build momentum. Matheson isn’t just playing for an extension; he’s proving why the Canadiens simply cannot afford anything else.