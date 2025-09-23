Mattias Janmark Could Be the Oilers’ Key to a Stanley Cup Run

Edmonton Oilers‘ forward Mattias Janmark isn’t the kind of player who grabs headlines or lights up highlight reels every night. You won’t see his name buzzing on Twitter with slick goals or jaw-dropping moves. But if you think that means he doesn’t matter, you’re missing a big part of the Oilers’ story.

The Oilers need players like Janmark. They might not be the stars, but they’re the ones who help keep the whole team together. The team has exceptional high-end talent, but it’s the depth players who could become the final tipping point if the team is to have a successful run to the Stanley Cup.

Janmark Is a Steady Hand in a Lineup Full of Fireworks

We all know about Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. These guys rack up points like it’s nobody’s business. But hockey isn’t just about flash and finesse. It’s about reliability, too.

Janmark is that kind of player: someone who quietly does his job night in and night out. Last season, he recorded two goals and 16 assists in 80 games. Not eye-popping numbers, but his value isn’t in scoring; it’s in the trust the coaches have in him.

Mattias Janmark, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

When the Oilers needed a penalty killer to get the job done, a one-goal lead preserved, or the opponent’s top line shut down, Janmark was there. These roles might not show up on the stat sheet, but they’re the kind of responsibility that keeps a championship-caliber team balanced.

Janmark Has Playoff Experience the Oilers Count On

Janmark brings more than reliability; He brings experience in high-pressure situations. He’s been through playoff grinds before, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final with Dallas in 2020 and back-to-back runs with Edmonton the past two years. That kind of seasoning matters when games tighten and the stakes are high. In those moments, you want players who keep their cool, avoid unnecessary risks, and make smart plays that can quietly swing a series.

Think back to last season: Janmark had a critical shift in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals, taking a penalty kill draw against the Colorado Avalanche late in the third period. He broke up a dangerous pass, cleared the puck, and helped maintain a one-goal lead. It wasn’t flashy, but it kept the Oilers alive in the game. Those little contributions are the ones that add up in a playoff series.

Like Any NHL Team, the Oilers Need Depth to Win the Big Games

For years, the Oilers have had a roster that is top-heavy. Stars carried a heavy load, but the bottom six sometimes felt shaky. Janmark helps to fix that. He’s a flexible depth piece who can play center or wing, step into any situation, and handle the gritty, often thankless work without complaint.

Mattias Janmark, Vasily Podkolzin, and Jake Walman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after Janmark’s goal during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings in Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Coaches love having a guy like him because he makes their lives easier, taking pressure off the top players by logging defensive zone starts and key penalty-kill minutes. At a salary cap hit of $1.45 million for two more seasons (after 2026-27, he becomes an unrestricted free agent), he’s a value-added option.

There’s Competition, But Janmark Brings the Little Things

Janmark’s spot isn’t guaranteed. The Oilers have hungry young players pushing for ice time. Competition keeps everyone sharp. He knows that, and it keeps him accountable. But his combination of versatility, experience, and hockey IQ gives him an edge. In short, he might not dazzle, but he earns his keep every shift.

Janmark’s impact is in the details. Smart stick work on breakaways, cutting off passing lanes, and safe outlet passes under pressure. Those plays rarely make the highlights, but they can swing a tight game. Over a full season—or a playoff series—they can become the difference between winning and losing.

Janmark Matters More Than Fans Might Think

Janmark isn’t here to lead in scoring. That’s not his role, and he doesn’t need to be. Yet, in a league where every shift counts, teams that want to go deep need players like him—veterans who perform quietly, consistently, and without fuss.

Janmark ensures the stars can do their thing without worrying about the small but critical details. If this is the season the Oilers finally get over the hump, don’t be surprised if his steady presence plays a role.

It’s worth recognizing the value he brings to the Oilers and giving credit where credit is due—hats off to Mattias Janmark.