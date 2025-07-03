Meet PWHL Seattle’s Inaugural Draft Class

On June 24, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) hosted its second-ever entry draft. This entry draft made history, as it was the first time that PWHL Vancouver and PWHL Seattle were participants. After Seattle gained players in the PWHL Expansion Draft, the two teams were looking to select their first-ever class of rookies. While more than 100 women declared for the draft, only 48 were picked by the eight teams. Let’s take a look at PWHL Seattle’s first-ever draft class.

Jenna Buglioni Makes History as Seattle’s First Draft Selection

With the eighth pick in the first round, PWHL Seattle selected forward Jenna Buglioni. Although she was the last pick in the first round, she was incredibly grateful to be selected by Seattle. She shared on her personal Instagram afterwards, stating, “The greatest honor to be selected by PWHL Seattle…. A dream come true to hear my name called.”

Buglioni played her entire collegiate career at Ohio State University. In her first three seasons, she played 97 games and recorded 86 points. Her personal best was her sophomore year, when she recorded 44 points. In her fourth seaason, she was named an alternate captain. She played 35 games and recorded 38 points via 15 goals and 23 assists. Buglioni became the official team captain in her final season. She played 38 games, scoring 17 goals, and earning 25 assists for 42 points.

Jenna Buglioni, PWHL Seattle (Photo credit: PWHL)

Buglioni is a playmaker and has clear leadership potential. She has proved she can drive the puck to the net through her points total in her five years playing at the collegiate level. Playing with the likes of Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter, Buglioni will look to make an impact with Seattle in their first game in the PWHL.

Seattle Selects First Goaltender of the Night in Round 2

With their second pick in the draft, Seattle deviated from the norm. With all the other teams selecting either forwards or defenders, PWHL Seattle chose the first goaltender, Hannah Murphy. She spent her four years playing collegiate hockey at Colgate University. In her first season, she played 22 games and had a record of 17-3-0, a goals against average (GAA) of 1.49, and a save percentage (SV%) of .930.

In her last season at Colgate, Murphy was the captain, which is rare for a goaltender. She played 34 games and posted a 26-8-0 record, GAA of 1.86, and a SV% of .939. Learning from Corinne Schroeder, Murphy is going to be in a great spot to start off her career in the PWHL.

Seattle Bolsters Offense with Two Forwards in Rounds 3 & 4

With their next two picks, PWHL Seattle selected two more forwards. In round 3, Seattle selected Lily Delianedis. She spent her collegiate career playing at Cornell University. She was on the team for five seasons, but only played for four. In her four seasons, she played 125 games and recorded 110 points.

In the fourth round, Seattle selected Jada Habisch. She played for five years at the University of Connecticut, playing 158 games and recording 94 points. She was also the captain in her final year.

By selecting these forwards, PWHL Seattle is setting itself up for a strong season.

Seattle Adds Defensive Strength in Round 5

In the fifth round, Seattle selected their first defender, Lyndie Lobdell. She played for five years at Penn State University, where she played 168 games and recorded 84 points. Lobdell is a player who continued to increase her point total in her last three seasons. In her final season with Penn State, she recorded a career-high 21 points. She also recorded her highest number of penalty minutes with 42. Lobdell could see major success in the PWHL if she continues on the track she was on in college.

Seattle Rounds Out the Night with Another Forward in Round 6

With their last selection of the night, PWHL Seattle selected another forward in Olivia Wallen. She began her collegiate career at Penn State University, where she played 82 games and recorded 63 points in three seasons. To finish out her college career, she played two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, suiting up for 78 games and recording 64 points. Her best points total in her entire collegiate career came in her final season, where she recorded 40 points via 16 goals and 24 assists. This is an impressive number of points for a final-round draft pick; perhaps she’ll be able to continue this success in Seattle.

PWHL Seattle Scored Impressive Talent

With the first-ever draft for PWHL Seattle in the books, the team came away with some impressive talent. With their six picks, they selected four forwards, a defender, and a goaltender. While Seattle’s team is already stacked with veteran talent, this new group of rookies is sure to make a splash with the team as well.

The PWHL signing window opened on Monday, June 16, but it is currently paused. It will reopen on Tuesday, July 8.