Meet the New (Old) Blackhawks: Teuvo Teravainen

As part of our THW Chicago summer series, we’ll introduce you to all the players the Chicago Blackhawks acquired via free agency and trades this offseason. After all, there’s going to be a lot of new faces in training camp this September. We might as well get to know them! Today we’ll discuss a face that’s actually not all that new, since he started his career in Chicago. After eight seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, forward Teuvo Teravainen is coming full circle, returning to the team that drafted him 18th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft.

A Blackhawks’ Beginning

After being drafted in 2012 by the Blackhawks, Teravainen remained in Finland and played two more seasons with his junior club, Jokerit Helsinki. At the end of their 2013-14 season, he got his feet wet in North America, participating in three contests with the Blackhawks and five with the Rockford IceHogs. Coincidentally, it was none other than Kyle Davidson (long before he became general manager) that met Teravainen at the airport when he first came to play in Chicago.

“I don’t even know if he remembers me or if he knows the guy that picked him up is the same person that signed him now. We’ve got a little bit more history there than he may understand.” Davidson also said he drove Teravainen home after games: “Teuvo was the one I picked up and spent the most time with because I was younger and he was by far the youngest. I think I was probably his first friend over here until he navigated the locker room and found some guys to hang out with there and then we let him go with the team after that. It’s funny to see that come full circle where I sign him to a new contract and bring him in as a veteran player.”

Teravainen officially came onto the scene as an everyday player with the Blackhawks in the 2014-15 season. He split his time between the IceHogs (39 games) and the Blackhawks (34 games), and then stayed with the big club for their playoff run. We all know that culminated in a Stanley Cup championship. The Finnish forward contributed four goals and nine points during the regular season and added another four goals and 10 points in 18 postseason games. Not a bad way to start your NHL career!

Teuvo Teravainen in his early days with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Teravainen continued his positive progression in the 2015-16 season (13 goals and 35 points in 78 games), and therefore became the sweetener packaged in the deal with the Carolina Hurricanes to take on Bryan Bickell’s hefty $4 million contract.

As a prospect, Teravainen was highly touted for his offensive skills and play-making abilities. Because of his smaller stature (5-foot-11, 191 pounds), many drew comparisons between him and Patrick Kane. But on a team as stacked as the Blackhawks were at the time, Teravainen had a hard time finding his place in head coach Joel Quenneville’s system. Many thought he had the skillset of a top-six forward, yet he was mostly utilized on the third and fourth lines. That changed once Teravainen got to Carolina.

Teravainen Thrives in Carolina

It appears the winger fared better with the Hurricanes, becoming one of their top contributors. In 555 games over eight seasons with the club, Teravainen amassed 138 goals and 277 assists for 415 points. He also added 19 goals and 39 points in 65 playoff games. I reached out to Hurricanes’ THW credentialed staff writer Zach Martin for a little more insight into Teravainen’s time in Carolina.

Teravainen mainly had very good production over most of his time with the Canes. Unfortunately, he played only 21 games in 2020-21 due to concussion issues. But mainly he produced 60+ points for four of his first six seasons in Carolina. The 2022-23 season was a season of struggle for Teravainen, both on and off the ice. He registered only 37 points in 68 games. But he did get hurt & lost his grandfather, so he went through a lot. He played among the bottom-six forwards a lot that season. However, he did have a bounce back 2023-24 campaign, where he contributed 25 goals (career & playing overall high) & 53 points (in 76 games). He played as a top-six forward all season, along with being a regular member of the power play. Teuvo Teravainen, shown here with the Carolina Hurricanes. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It was nice to see this improved production. But as the season went on Teravainen kind of fell back into a pass-first mentality, instead of taking the shot. He is a great two-way player, but I wish he could stay consistent scoring-wise and be more selfish in shooting the puck.

This is a bit of a mixed review for Teravainen; I don’t like the part about him needing to be more consistent. But I do like the production, and the fact that he’s a solid two-way player. Head coach Luke Richardson will really like that. I also don’t exactly mind the pass-first mentality. If he’s playing on a line with Connor Bedard, he can pass to him all he wants!

What Teravainen Brings to the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks matched what Teravainen was making with the Hurricanes, signing him to a deal with an annual cap hit of $5.4 million for three years. Davidson knew he had to offer the Finn some more term in order to acquire him. His past trend was to only offer one or two-year deals. But the team wants to take the next step in their progression, and they feel it’s worth it for Teravainen’s skill and experience, and to have the 29-year-old mentor the younger players. Teravainen, for his part, seems happy to be headed back.

Teuvo Teravainen on his Chicago reunion: "It's awesome to be back. When I heard they were interested, I was interested right away. It's the right path for me right now. Easy decision." #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ablGNBtkf9 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) July 9, 2024

On playing with Bedard, he responded, “I haven’t seen him play much live, but I’ve seen all the highlights. Hopefully, I can help him get better. It would be, of course, pretty cool to play with him.”

Oh, and for those of you that were wondering, Teravainen does remember Davidson picking him up at the airport.

I do remember that. It’s kind of a funny story right now, he’s the GM and not the driver anymore. It was a long time ago, but I remember hanging out with him a little bit and he was driving me around and helping with the small things. I was a young player and I didn’t really know anything about anything, I just came from Europe, so it was awesome to have some people help me out. He seemed like a good guy back then so it’s not a big surprise where he is right now.

The addition of Teravainen and other new players joining the team, plus a plethora of talented prospects that are knocking on the door, should make the Blackhawks more competitive this season. Just how much more remains to be seen. Can the team build on their growing culture and identity? Will the youngsters and the veterans built chemistry together? Can injuries stay at bay? So many things need to gel to bring this organization to the next level.

But one thing is for certain; Teravainen certainly has the potential to make a big impact for the Blackhawks.