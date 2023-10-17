Hurricanes’ Teravainen Starts Season Red Hot

Many experts believe that the Carolina Hurricanes are the odds-on favorite to win it all in 2023-24. Many consider this to be the deepest team of the Rod Brind’Amour era and maybe in history. The offseason additions of Michael Bunting and Dmitry Orlov should pay dividends as the team makes a run for a Stanley Cup Final appearance. But, heading into the season, many wondered where Finnish forward Teuvo Teravianen would slot into the lineup. Coming into the last year of the current deal, where he will be slotted matters to him possibly getting a contract extension.

Entering the 2023-24 season, no one knew where he would start on the Hurricanes roster after a tough 2022-23 season where he had 12 goals and 37 points in 68 games played. The addition of Bunting and the eventual return of Andrei Svechnikov might cause a conundrum of who could stay in the top six.

Going into opening night versus the Senators, he got a chance to play in the top-six due to Svechnikov still coming back from knee surgery that he had back in March 2023. While Svechnikov could be out until the end of October, slotting Teravainen on the second line with fellow Finn Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Czechia-born Martin Necas made sense. Some thought he would be a placeholder until Svechnikov is back. However, once the season started, Teravainen started to prove that he belonged in the top six. In three games, he has made a case to consider keeping him up there.

Teravainen Lights the Lamp in Southern California

Heading into tonight’s Oct. 17 matchup against the San Jose Sharks, the Hurricanes have a 2-1-0 record. They beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on opening night back on Oct. 11, and the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 on Oct. 14, before losing to the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 15, 6-3. All the while, their best player has been 29-year-old Teravainen.

Related: Hurricanes’ Teravainen Shakes Off Last Year’s Struggles in Game 1

Teravainen scored his first goal of the year in game one. His celebration made it seem like he wanted that goal to shake off last season’s struggles. Versus the Kings, he added another tally in the shootout win. After the Kings games where Carolina won, the team scored five goals in each game with five different scorers in both of them. The only one to score in both games was Teravainen.

Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Against the Ducks, the ‘Canes dug themselves into a hole early, but Teravainen put the team on his back and willed them back into the game. Down 3-0 after the first period, he scored the first goal of the game for Carolina in the game.

That's some impressive hand-eye coordination.



So great to see Turbo buzzing. pic.twitter.com/1LYkDx0Icc — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 16, 2023

His first goal of the game was sensational. What made the goal incredible was the calm demeanor he had in the lead-up to the score. To be able to knock the puck out of the air in front of him, and the ability to not panic before shooting gives credit to him for staying calm in that situation.

Related: Hurricanes Split Weekend Back to Back in Southern California

Latest News & Highlights

He scored his second of the game in the third period that saw two power-play markers for the Hurricanes. Again, Teravainen was able to get the puck in his wheelhouse and ripped a slapshot past Ducks netminder Lukas Dostal.

Four goals in three games to start the season! 🔥



Can't ask for anything more from Teuvo Teravainen. pic.twitter.com/YXrd5rFBcH — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 16, 2023

Despite his two-goal performance, Carolina still lost. Although, there are some bright spots for the team with the start he has had to start the season.

Teravainen on a Hot Start to Season

Teravainen has four goals on five shots in three games this season. Only Tronto Maple Leafs forward, Auston Matthews, has more with six goals. He leads the team in goals with four. Also, he is tied on the team with four points along with defenseman Brady Skeji (goal and three assists).

By now, you probably know that Teuvo Teravainen has four goals in three games to start the season.



But did you know that he's scored his four goals on just five shots? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GsVc2f9ROQ — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 17, 2023

It’s early, but Teravainen is sporting a league-leading 80% shooting percentage. He is not shooting just to shoot, he has been capitalizing on high-danger chances. It’s not just about quantity, but also about the quality of goals for Teravainen.

Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff mentioned tongue-in-cheek that Teravainein is on pace for a 109-goal season.

Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While he did struggle in 2022-23 to finish with 12 goals, his hot start must be a big boost of confidence for him.

The hope is that he gets back to his 20 to 24-goal range – His career-high is 23 set in the 2017-18 season when he played all 82 games for the first time. Maybe this season he will top that mark. Even 25 goals would be a great bounce-back campaign for him. The Hurricanes will be hoping that this red-hot Teravainen stays strong as the season progresses.