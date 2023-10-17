NHL Rumors: Senators, Devils, Bruins, Kraken, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, do the Ottawa Senators need to worry about Shane Pinto asking for a trade? Meanwhile, are the New Jersey Devils working on a contract extension for Akira Schmid? Is Matt Poitras’ stay in the NHL and with the Boston Bruins going to be permanent? How long will Brandon Tanev be out for the Seattle Kraken? Finally, what’s the status of Jeff Petry in Detroit? Are the Red Wings already regretting making a trade for the veteran defenseman?

Will Shane Pinto Eventually Ask for a Trade?

Elliotte Friedman noted in his 32 Thoughts podcast that the situation on Shane Pinto hasn’t changed with respect to him potentially asking for a trade, but there is some concern that could change the longer this contract negotiation drags out. “I’ve had other people say to me, he’s got to be thinking about asking for trade, and every time I checked, the answer everywhere has been no, it’s not happening.”

Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He adds, “I think, I think that the only thing everybody has to be really worried about here, is does that ever change. But again, I asked everyone I could on Saturday. If someone makes a trade request, it usually filters its way around the league and as of Saturday night people were saying no, there was nothing.”

Devils Trying to Extend Akira Schmid?

There’s a buzz surrounding the future of Akira Schmid, the 23-year-old goaltender for the New Jersey Devils. Friedman sparked speculation about a potential contract extension for Schmid, currently in the last season of his entry-level contract. However, according to Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com, discussions regarding a new contract have not yet commenced, as confirmed by Schmid’s agent, Allain Roy. James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now independently corroborated this information in his conversation with Roy.

Matt Poitras Being Bumped to the Second Line in Boston

The Boston Bruins will need to make a decision about Matt Poitras and whether to return him to his junior team in Guelph, preserving the first season of his entry-level contract even after nine games. There are clues, however, that he’s not going anywhere. After just two games, it seems his stint in the NHL might become permanent as the skilled right-shot center has showcased his abilities with one assist and four shots, logging an impressive average of 14 minutes and 27 seconds per game.

What’s even more remarkable is that Poitras isn’t likely just staying; he’s receiving a significant promotion. He’s been elevated to the second line, where he now shares the ice with seasoned players Brad Marchand and Morgan Geekie. This advancement underscores the Bruins’ confidence in Poitras, hinting that they see him as a crucial part of their offensive attack.

Poitras said of the opportunity, “It’s exciting…I’ve had great opportunities so far and I’m just going to keep working and I get to play beside world-class players so that’s pretty cool.”

Brandon Tanev Out Long-Term

The Seattle Kraken have confirmed that forward Brandon Tanev will be sidelined for the next four to six weeks due to a lower-body injury sustained during their October 10th clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite Tanev’s absence, Seattle has not made any immediate changes to their roster.

Tye Kartye has stepped in as Tanev’s replacement, marking his first two regular-season appearances in the NHL. Kartye is currently the team’s preferred choice to fill the void left by Tanev, highlighting his increased role in the lineup during this period.

Red Wings Make Jeff Petry a Healthy Scratch

After just two games this season, the Detroit Red Wings have made Jeff Petry a healthy scratch. He’s failed to register any points and ended those two games with a minus-2 rating. It’s an interesting move considering the team actively pursued him in a trade when they already had experienced NHL defensemen on the roster. with the additions of Justin Holl and Shayne Gostisbehere.

It’s not clear yet if this is just a message being sent to Petry or if there’s some regret in Detroit for making the deal. Petry’s story will be one worth watching as there are teams looking for help on the blue line and if the Red Wings are willing to dump the player, he might be getable for cheap.