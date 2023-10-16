NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Panthers, Canucks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens got bad news as Kirby Dach has been lost long-term due to injury. Meanwhile, what is the plan in Florida for Spencer Knight? Is he still their goalie of the future? Are the Vancouver Canucks willing to take a contract back in a Conor Garland trade? Finally, what happens to the negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander if Nylander stays red hot?

Canadiens Lose Dach, Will Need to Find a Replacement

Kirby Dach suffered a significant injury after a hard hit by Jarred Tinordi in a recent game. While the injury’s full extent is still being evaluated, it has been confirmed that Dach will be sidelined for an extended period, leaving a notable gap in the Canadiens’ lineup.

Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Coach Martin St-Louis expressed the team’s deep disappointment, acknowledging Dach’s pivotal role as a key player. Despite the challenges posed by Dach’s absence, St-Louis stressed the importance of moving forward. “He’s definitely disappointed. It’s hard; second game of the season, and all the time you put in to build yourself up for this – it’s hard.”

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

The Canadiens face the challenging task of finding a suitable replacement for Dach. Alex Newhook has been chosen to step in, with St-Louis highlighting his speed as a compensatory factor. Additionally, the team is considering options like Joel Armia and Josh Anderson to address the lineup gaps. The Canadiens, although shaken, remain determined to navigate this adversity and continue their season with resilience.

Panthers Still See Spencer Knight as Goalie of the Future

During a recent interview by Daily Faceoff, George Richards was asked about Spencer Knight’s status with the Florida Panthers and if Anthony Stolarz is now the guy with Knight likely on the outs. Richards responded that Knight is still very much a part of the Panthers’ plans and that his immediate future will be just about getting him playing time.

The team wants him in Charlotte where he’ll get reps and Knight is fine with that, knowing it’s an opportunity to get back to the Panthers after signing a three-year deal worth $4.5 million, but having to leave the team to join the Players’ Assistance Program.

Canucks Willing to Take a Player With Term in Garland Trade

During his recent 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman noted that he got pushback from a few sources on his report that the Canucks were only willing to take a contract back in a Conor Garland trade if that contract was going to expire at the end of this season. He now reports that is not accurate.

Latest News & Highlight

Apparently, if the Canucks like a player, they are willing to take that player with term if it makes sense and still allows them to win the deal financially and bank salary cap.

Is Nylander Playing So Well He’ll Be Too Expensive to Keep?

Toronto Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe showered William Nylander with praise this week, lauding his exceptional performances early in the 2023-24 season. Keefe commended Nylander’s soaring confidence and game-changing abilities, emphasizing that he’s outshining many players in the league. “His confidence is at an all-time high…. It’s gotten to a point now where he’s starting to really separate himself from a lot of others in the league.” Keefe told the media on Monday.

Related: Bedard Looking Forward to First Game vs Maple Leafs & Matthews

The question some are asking now is what happens if continued play like this from Nylander elevates his market value. If he keeps this up, he’ll stand out among pending free agents and put him in a unique position him as a highly sought-after player, with teams potentially willing to meet his desired $10 million contract. As Nylander consistently proves his status as an NHL elite star, his value becomes undeniable, creating a scenario where he might secure a lucrative deal elsewhere if the Leafs don’t finally concede to his contract ask.

Both sides want to keep this relationship going, but this was the risk the Maple Leafs took in choosing to wait to get this deal signed.