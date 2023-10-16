Bedard Looking Forward to First Game vs Maple Leafs & Matthews

In tonight’s game, the Chicago Blackhawks come into town to face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It looks to be an exciting event. The truth is that any NHL game holds the potential for excitement and high sporting drama. However, this one features a meeting of a young star (Connor Bedard of the Blackhawks) preparing to play against another slightly older, but established star (Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs).

Given how both players have started the season, this game could be a classic. Matthews is melting the ice with scorching back-to-back hat tricks in the early season, netting three goals in each of his first two games. He’s now in an elite group of NHL players who have achieved this feat. Furthermore, he seems determined to continue his incredible form and drive his team to success.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Connor Bedard, the NHL’s first pick in the 2023 Entry Draft, has scored a point in each of his first three NHL games. Even before he played a single regular-season game, he was named as one of the top 50 NHL players this season. He’s proving to be all that.

Bedard has shown not only immense promise for the Blackhawks but also immense joy in playing the game. He’s not only a budding superstar but a likable one at that. It’s nice to see someone with the potential to make a significant impact in the league be so thoughtful at such a young age.

Hockey fans could see a thrilling game between a seasoned goal-scoring machine and an emerging talent who already is being placed at the center of the Blackhawks’ offense. It’s probably an overstatement to say that the game will be Matthews vs. Bedard; that said, the game should be super fun for fans.

Connor Bedard’s Impressive Start to His NHL Journey

Bedard has already made quite an eventful start in the NHL over his first three games. Here’s a synopsis of his three games thus far.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Game 1: Oct. 11, 2023

Bedard had a strong NHL debut against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He recorded an assist and fired five shots on goal. His secondary assist came on the Blackhawks’ opening goal in their 4-2 win. Skating a whopping 21 minutes and 29 seconds on the ice, it was clear from game one that Bedard was ready to carry a significant role with the team.

Game 2: Oct. 12, 2023

In game two, Bedard continued to impress against the Boston Bruins. Not only did he record his first career NHL goal, but he also led the team with six shots on the net. He even took his first NHL penalty (tripping) in the second period. Bedard’s performance also added his name to the record books. He became only the fourth first-overall pick to post at least one point in each of his first two NHL games as an 18-year-old. He was the first to do so since Nathan MacKinnon in 2013, exactly a decade ago.

Game 3: Oct. 14, 2023

In game three, Bedard’s momentum didn’t wane. Against the Montreal Canadiens, an assist extended his streak of posting a point in his first three NHL games. However, what his presence has not translated to are Blackhawks’ wins. Despite his strong play, the team has only won one of three games.

Bedard continues to be a player to watch as the season unfolds. Newcomer to the Blackhawks, forward Corey Perry, who’s seen a lot in his career, noted “He’s in this league at 18 for a reason.”

Auston Matthews’ Explosive Start to the 2023-24 NHL Season

Matthews has taken the 2023-24 NHL season by storm with a record-breaking start. Here’s a synopsis of his two games thus far:

Game 1: Oct. 12, 2023

Matthews put up a hat trick in the team’s season opener. Even more important, it was a hat trick where each goal was essential to the team’s win. His power-play score in the second period tied the game 2-2, which only set the stage for his late-game heroics. In the final five minutes of the third period, he scored twice, tying the score at 5-5.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Game 2: Oct. 14, 2023

In a repeat goal-scoring performance, Matthews continued his spree in the team’s second game against the Minnesota Wild. He accomplished the rare feat of scoring a hat trick in back-to-back games. By potting three more goals in the team’s 7-4 win, he became only the fifth player in NHL history to achieve this remarkable feat.

Matthews’ strong start to the season is fantastic news for Maple Leafs fans. He’s scored 40 or more goals in each of his last four seasons and has a hunger for more. He is poised to make a huge impact on his team’s success during the 2023-24 NHL season.

Bedard Looks Forward to Playing the Maple Leafs

In a recent interview, Bedard was asked about his thoughts as he prepared to take on Matthews and the Maple Leafs for the first time in his career. He shared his thoughts about what this matchup means to him.

During his conversation, he reported that he has been studying Matthews’ shot in an attempt to replicate its success. But, about meeting Matthews and his team on the ice, Bedard was humble. He shared that he was not sure he was looking forward to it.

Bedard added (and I hope I transcribed the quote correctly), “Obviously, Matthews and all those guys, they’ve got a lot of players that I’ve watched for a long time and idolized. Fraser [Minten] is a really close friend, so we’ve been talking about it ever since he made the team. I was really pumped for him, and I think it’s going to be awesome.”

When he thinks about meeting Matthews (and his teammates), Bedard noted, “You can go down the list, it’s very exciting.” That said, he noted that he wouldn’t know more until he stepped onto the ice.

Bedard Has Been Studying Matthews’ Shot

One aspect of Matthews’ game that has caught Bedard’s attention is his shot. The Blackhawks rookie has devoted time studying Matthews’ shooting style through video analysis.

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning makes a save on Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Bedard responded that Matthews was someone who had pioneered a certain type of shot. He noted that he had looked up to Matthews and admired the way he played the game. Showing his wisdom for the game, Bedard noted that Matthews’ goal-scoring was something that everyone knew about. However, he appreciated Matthews’ complete game, and how he operated in all areas of the ice was special.

The Bottom Line

Tonight’s game should be a thrilling match. Fans will get to see a game filled with talent, skill, and excitement. Bedard’s journey into the NHL and his eagerness to face the challenges of facing Matthews add to the excitement.

It’s a game that reminds fans why hockey is a sport that continues to create stories, history, and perhaps even a record or two.